Singapore woman draws flak for reconsidering whether to pursue her crush after finding out his brother has Down Syndrome

ByYoko Nicole

June 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman stirred controversy online after she expressed that she’s now hesitating to pursue her crush because she found out he has a brother with Down Syndrome.

In a post on ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group, she candidly admitted to having a crush on a particular guy but revealed that her excitement waned upon learning about his brother’s condition.

She added, “Hearsay that it might be hereditary, but he is really a good catch. I am at a loss now. Should I go for other guys?”

Netizens condemned the woman for her insensitive remarks, asserting that she was jumping the gun by thinking so far ahead about genetics before even getting to know the guy properly.

They also advised her to focus on whether they shared mutual feelings and a genuine connection instead of fixating on speculative hereditary traits.

Among the responses, one netizen advised her to take a step back and enjoy the process of getting to know the guy, suggesting that worrying about genetic testing could come later, if at all.

See also  Semi-deaf woman says her sister-in-law told her to be a "smelly and disgusting" cleaner instead of a childcare teacher

Another pointed out that her crush might not even like her back, so she shouldn’t be stressing over such issues prematurely. He added, “U think u crush with him he must crush with u back? Naive and full of yourself.”

A few netizens also questioned why she sought validation online if she already knew what she wanted. One netizen added, “If you really loved him, you wouldn’t be thinking about such things.”

Another netizen pointed out, “Even without a sibling with down syndrome, there’s still a possibility of it. Just have it checked at the gynae la. Some money cannot save one.”

Featured image by Depositphotos

TISG/

