Singapore woman calls the police after man “purposely came close to her face” and laughed near Little India MRT station

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman has spoken out about a distressing incident outside Little India MRT station last Saturday (7 June), which left her shaken and deeply traumatised.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4pm near Exit E of the station. Speaking to Stomp, the woman described being approached by a man. According to her account, he came uncomfortably close and appeared to make an attempt to touch or kiss her face before bursting into laughter with a friend who was nearby.

She said, “He and his friend started to laugh loudly when I looked very scared. I am still very traumatised by it as his reaction showed that he did this on purpose.”

The woman said she immediately called the police following the incident.

- Advertisement -

“He was laughing until I got out my camera to take a picture of him,” she added, “He started getting nervous and that was when he started to apologise.”

Photos shared with Stomp show police officers engaging with a man at the scene.

The woman told the citizen journalism portal, “I just wish to warn females and anyone else about this guy as from my understanding is that he went back to the same back corner of the street to probably pull this sick stunt on another victim.”

Stomp has reported that there is currently no ongoing police investigation into the matter.