Thursday, June 12, 2025
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Vecteezy/annyakter0420872611 (for illustration purposes only)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Singapore woman calls the police after man “purposely came close to her face” and laughed near Little India MRT station

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman has spoken out about a distressing incident outside Little India MRT station last Saturday (7 June), which left her shaken and deeply traumatised.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4pm near Exit E of the station. Speaking to Stomp, the woman described being approached by a man. According to her account, he came uncomfortably close and appeared to make an attempt to touch or kiss her face before bursting into laughter with a friend who was nearby.

She said, “He and his friend started to laugh loudly when I looked very scared. I am still very traumatised by it as his reaction showed that he did this on purpose.”

The woman said she immediately called the police following the incident.

- Advertisement -

“He was laughing until I got out my camera to take a picture of him,” she added, “He started getting nervous and that was when he started to apologise.”

Photos shared with Stomp show police officers engaging with a man at the scene.

See also  Video of safety officer severely scolding construction workers divides netizens over professionalism and welfare

The woman told the citizen journalism portal, “I just wish to warn females and anyone else about this guy as from my understanding is that he went back to the same back corner of the street to probably pull this sick stunt on another victim.”

Stomp has reported that there is currently no ongoing police investigation into the matter.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Porridge stall owner showered with praise for seeking customer who paid $540 for $5.40 meal

SINGAPORE: The owner of a porridge stall in Westgate...

17-year-old girl rescued from ledge at Punggol carpark and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl was rescued and apprehended by...

Severely decomposed body of 70-year-old Singaporean man found in Batam home

SINGAPORE: The severely decomposed body of a 70-year-old Singaporean...

Jetstar Asia to shut down after two decades, citing soaring costs and stiff competition

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s skies will soon be a little quieter. After...

Business

‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman working at a multinational corporation...

Koh Brothers Eco’s subsidiary to build underground tunnels at Changi’s upcoming T5 in S$999M JV deal

SINGAPORE: Koh Brothers Eco Engineering’s subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building...

Will AI take your job? Google Cloud CTO says don’t ignore the basics

With the tech industry being continuously reshaped by artificial...

DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

SINGAPORE: DBS has surpassed the US$100 billion (S$128.62 billion)...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore