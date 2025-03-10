SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s population continues to age, the country is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to support its healthcare system, particularly in caring for its elderly.

By 2030, it is projected that one-quarter of Singaporeans will be 65 or older, a significant rise from 2010, when just one in 10 citizens were in this age group. With this demographic shift comes an urgent need for healthcare solutions to address the growing strain on care services. In the latest CNBC report, experts agree that AI could be the key to filling this care gap.

Meeting the demand for healthcare workers

The demographic shift presents a major challenge for Singapore’s healthcare sector, which faces a critical shortage of workers. According to estimates, around 6,000 nurses and care staff will need to be hired annually to meet workforce targets. To address this, the country is increasingly turning to technology, including AI systems that help manage the health of its elderly citizens.

Chuan De Foo, a research fellow at Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, emphasized the importance of AI in alleviating the strain on human resources. In recent articles published in Frontiers and LinkedIn, Foo and his colleagues highlighted how AI could serve as a “pivotal force” in transforming healthcare systems worldwide, especially in societies that are “dismally unprepared” for an ageing population.

AI assists both clinicians and caregivers

AI’s role in elderly care goes beyond administrative tasks to directly assist clinicians in managing non-acute conditions. Foo explains that AI is already playing a “huge” role in helping healthcare professionals monitor hospital resources, such as the availability of beds. With a growing number of elderly becoming more tech-savvy, many are turning to teleconsultations and digital tools powered by AI, improving accessibility to care.

AI is also being used to detect diseases earlier, which can be a game-changer for elderly patients. Dr Han Ei Chew, a research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, shared a personal story about his late mother’s diabetic eye disease, which might have been diagnosed earlier with the help of AI. He advocates for AI not just as a tool for clinicians but as a means to empower individuals to manage their health more proactively.

Empowering seniors through technology

In Singapore, there is a strong emphasis on “ageing in place,” which allows elderly people to live independently in their homes for as long as possible. Technology is playing a key role in this, with innovations such as built-in home systems that detect falls. These systems send alerts to next of kin or directly to emergency services, offering peace of mind to families.

However, experts like Dr. Chew stress the importance of maintaining the autonomy of elderly individuals in these settings. AI should empower seniors by offering support without compromising their control over their environment. He highlights the need for these systems to be opt-in, with seniors having the ability to set boundaries or turn off monitoring when desired.

The global movement – lessons from the U.S.

While Singapore is at the forefront of using AI for elderly care, other countries are also exploring similar technologies. In the United States, companies like Sensi.AI are revolutionizing home care with “care co-pilot” systems that use audio devices to monitor elderly people’s well-being. These devices can detect early signs of illnesses, such as urinary tract infections or respiratory issues, by analyzing sounds like coughing patterns or changes in mobility.

Sensi.AI, which has already been deployed in tens of thousands of U.S. homes, provides caregivers with actionable insights based on audio data. The company is also exploring opportunities for expansion into Asia, with a potential focus on regions like Singapore.

Caution and balance – Ensuring ethical AI use

Despite the exciting potential of AI, experts caution against over-reliance on technology in elderly care. Foo warns that excessive use of AI in consultations could lead to poorer health outcomes, especially for seniors who are less familiar with technology. Furthermore, the World Health Organization has raised concerns about age-related biases in AI design, urging developers to involve older adults in the creation of these systems.

In Singapore, the government’s “Action Plan for Successful Ageing” outlines its goals to improve the health and wellness of seniors, including the implementation of health programs and reducing hospital deaths. However, Foo emphasizes the importance of incorporating the voices of elderly people in the development of AI-driven healthcare initiatives. A balanced approach, one that combines the power of technology with the personal touch of human caregivers, will be essential for the success of this ambitious vision.

High tech, high touch

As Singapore navigates the complexities of an ageing population, AI stands out as a promising tool to help manage the growing demand for elderly care. The future of healthcare in Singapore will likely depend on a synergy between technology and human compassion. Experts like Dr Chew stress the importance of blending “high tech, but high touch” approaches in elderly care. With the right balance, AI could provide the extra set of eyes, ears, and hands needed to support caregivers while allowing seniors to maintain their independence and quality of life.