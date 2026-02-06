// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 6, 2026
Photo: Singapore Speed Cameras by ROADS.sg Facebook Page @ roadssg
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
1 min.Read

Singapore Traffic Police to cancel 1,523 KPE speeding tickets and issue refunds to motorists over speed camera error

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Traffic Police will cancel 1,523 speeding tickets issued in error on the Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). Motorists who paid fines will also receive refunds.

The mistake happened between October 30 and December 8, 2025, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF). Three speed cameras on the KPE were set to the wrong limit. The cameras were programmed at 70 km/h instead of the correct 80 km/h limit. Drivers exceeding 70 km/h were wrongly flagged for speeding.

The error was found during a routine audit in mid-December 2025, the police said. The cameras are managed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on behalf of the Traffic Police (TP). LTA’s contractor made the mistake during a hardware replacement on October 30, 2025. Once discovered, the contractor quickly fixed the settings.

TP said that all other cameras under the same contract had been checked. As a safety step, speed cameras across Singapore were also reviewed.

See also  Singapore Police Force campaigns against scams in #BirdBoxChallenge social media ad

Affected motorists do not need to do anything. TP will notify them directly about the error. “All tickets and demerit points erroneously issued for speeding violations detected will be voided,” the police said. Drivers who paid fines will receive refunds via PayNow or bank transfer.

TP and LTA apologised for the inconvenience caused. They said checks and controls will be strengthened to prevent a repeat.

Since speed cameras rely on public trust, even minor technical glitches can quickly affect many vehicle drivers. For motorists, it is also a reminder that audits and reviews do work. Errors can be caught, owned, and corrected.

SPF also notified that affected motorists with questions or concerns may contact TP via the SPF feedback portal.

