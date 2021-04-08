Home News Singapore Tourism Board will top up Tourism Development Fund by $68.5 million:...

Singapore Tourism Board will top up Tourism Development Fund by $68.5 million: Chan Chung Sing

Singapore intends to reinvent global travel, offer new tourism experiences

Photo: Facebook/ Chan Chun Sing

Denise Teh

Singapore — The Government will continue to support the tourism industry. Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 7): “Singapore intends to reinvent global travel by positioning ourselves at the forefront of change and being bold in offering new tourism products and experiences.”

Singapore intends to reinvent global travel by positioning ourselves at the forefront of change and being bold in…

Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday, 6 April 2021

“At the Tourism Industry Conference today, I shared how Singapore plans to lead the way in turning challenges into opportunities,” he wrote in his post.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will top up the Tourism Development Fund by S$68.5 million and extend enhanced support levels until end-March 2022.

While international travel is not expected to return to pre-Covid levels even with the global vaccine rollout, Singapore still intends to offer new tourism products and experiences, the minister said.

The vision is to position Singapore as a top sustainable and innovative urban destination. ‘We want to be the best place to test-bed sustainable tourism products and experiences, enabling global businesses to launch first-to-market solutions and innovations in Singapore. We welcome industry partners to join us in developing sustainability as a key competitive advantage.” the minister said.

Reinventing the tourist experience will be done through leveraging technology. The next bound of growth for the tourism sector will come from creating quality end-to-end experiences, curated to travellers’ needs. To this end, STB will be topping up the Tourism Development Fund.

