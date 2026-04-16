Singapore tops Asia in AI readiness as investments in AI and skills start to pay off

SINGAPORE: Singapore has topped Asia in AI readiness, according to Adobe’s 2025 Digital Government Index, which assessed countries based on digital services and user experience. The city-state showed growth for its third consecutive year, having a total score of 65 in 2025, a 4.7% increase from its score in 2024.

This assessment covers three main areas, namely customer experience, website performance, and digital self-service. This report focuses on improvements in digital self-service capabilities and optimisation of website usage. Furthermore, the assessment included an indicator of “AI readiness” for the very first time.

Singapore impressively topped other Asian countries with a score of 65.5, strengthening its position as a country that demonstrates a forward-looking approach to the digital world.

Singapore to prioritise AI

This achievement is not an accident, given that Singapore has clearly identified using artificial intelligence (AI) as a national priority. In 2023, Singapore launched initiatives such as an upgraded version of the “National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2.0” and integrated it into the “Smart Nation 2.0” plan to promote AI innovation and application.

Moreover, the government is now giving importance to cultivating ‘bilingual talents’ who are capable of using AI in their professional fields. Other Singaporean learning institutions also establish AI centres, with plans to train over 200 AI professionals in the next few years.

In a report about Singapore’s 2026 Budget, it is also stated that the country is speeding up how businesses maximise the use of AI by building a strong base of over 60 AI Centres of Excellence set up by top technology and industry firms in hopes of creating hubs for talent, research, and the use of AI in the real world.

The budget further builds on this base with new measures to accelerate AI deployment and attract more activities using this technological advancement.

Indeed, Singapore’s digital government services continue to advance, boasting top-tier AI readiness in Asia.