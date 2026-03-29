Singapore’s Budget 2026 blends tax support with AI push for long-term growth

As part of the country’s growth, Singapore’s Budget 2026 introduces a 40% Corporate Income Tax (CIT) rebate to all eligible companies, with total benefits capped at S$30,000. Furthermore, companies that hired at least one local employee in 2025 will guarantee a S$1,500 in the form of a CIT Rebate Cash Grant.

2025 vs 2026



Singapore’s 2025 Budget focused on initiatives that would support business owners and SMEs. The budget addressed key points such as rising costs, cash flow challenges, and international expansion, and gave importance to financial relief, innovation, and growth that would help businesses thrive in a competitive global economy.

Now, with the evolving economic demands and technological changes present, Singapore’s 2026 Budget aims to leverage the country’s growth on investments that give more importance to long-term growth, highlighting the advantages of using AI, having bigger capital markets, worker training, research, and green tech.

Singapore accelerates enterprise deployment of AI

Singapore is now speeding up how businesses maximise the use of AI by building a strong base of over 60 AI Centres of Excellence set up by top technology and industry firms. These centres aim to create hubs for talent, research, and the use of AI in the real world. This budget further builds on this base with new measures to accelerate AI deployment and attract more activities using this technological advancement.

Prime Minister Laurence Wong will chair a National AI Council that will guide Singapore’s AI plans. This council will all together bring together government efforts on research, rules, skills training, and business adoption for expansion and growth. Moreover, the Budget 2026 launches sector-wide national AI missions to spark innovation and change in key areas such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity and logistics, finance, and healthcare. These said fields are perfect for testing and growing AI tools as they have solid setups in the country.

Additionally, Singapore will strengthen skills in embodied AI–smart machines that work in the real world–through research funding and development and offering shared testing facilities, starting in manufacturing, aviation, and maritime sectors.

Champions of AI

Singapore launches the ‘Champions of AI’ program to help companies incorporate AI in their productivity, new ideas, and sales growth. Selected firms will get custom help and expert guidance, including: (1) Training for leaders on using AI to change their business, (2) Custom long-term plans to grow AI projects and create value in main business areas, (3) Team-ups with AI experts and providers to launch high-impact projects, and (4) Skills training for workers to support company-wide AI changes.

Cut AI costs for all firms and SMEs

Moreover, Singapore is making AI more affordable for businesses by upgrading the

Singapore is making AI more affordable for businesses by upgrading the Enterprise Innovation Scheme. With this upgrade, companies can now deduct 400% of their qualifying AI expenses from taxes—up to S$50,000 a year for YA2027 and YA2028.

The Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) will also expand to help local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) buy digital and AI tools. This will allow them to work smarter and boost technological skills among suppliers, partners, and service providers to big multinational companies (MNCs).

The government will also grow the AI scene in the country with Kampong AI, a fresh park located at the One-North business district. It builds on the existing Lorong AI project by mixing work and living spaces—a spot where startups, research groups, global tech giants, and investors can gather.

National AI Program

Singapore also rolls out the National AI Impact Programme that will help build AI skills. This program targets up to 10,000 companies over three years and helps 100,000 workers become ‘AI-bilingual’, meaning they are comfortable with using AI as their second language.

Continued support for workplace transformation

Moving forward, Singapore keeps on backing up workers in their training and redesigning jobs with over S$400 for the Enterprise Workforce Transformation Package. This will help companies reshape their jobs and teams. Through this package, low-wage workers get better pay, support and higher training allowances during courses. Mid-career workers taking part-time classes will see improved allowances too, with more course options covered.

On the other hand, the Overseas Markets Immersion Programme aims to cut costs for firms by building global skills in employees. This will give young professionals earlier chances for overseas work experience.

Singapore’s Growth Capital

As part of the Budget 2026, Singapore is expanding its role as a top funding hub with three huge moves.

First, it adds S$1 billion to the Startup SG Equity scheme for early startups, especially with deep technology firms expanding globally.

Second, a new S$1.5 billion Anchor Fund tranche will be launched, co-run with Temasek, to draw quality companies to list on the Singapore Exchange.

Third, another S$1.5 billion tops up the Financial Sector Development Fund to grow asset management and stock market action.

Singapore as launchpad for regional expansion

Singapore EDB also pulls in fast-growing global companies to set up in the country to expand. EDB teams up with investors to help these businesses lead in Asia, use local talents, and experience growth.

Singapore will give more help by granting cover costs of selling abroad, finding customers, and opening shops through the Market Readiness Assistance Grant, provide bigger tax breaks for expanding globally through the Double Tax Deduction for Internationalisation (DTDi) scheme, give extra aid to change operations and fix supply chains hurt by tariffs through the Business Adaptation Grant, and have better access to new ideas in 50 countries through the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA).

Moreover, Singapore is taking the lead in key industries as they allot money for technology, research, and funding. With this, the five-year Research, Innovation, and Enterprise RIE 2030 plan gives S$37 billion for big industries like advanced manufacturing, chips, medical sciences, green tech, quantum computing, and active ageing. As part of RIE 2030, Singapore will invest S$800 million over five years to accelerate low-carbon technology development.

In addition, the EFS-loan scheme, which gives companies government-backed loans for green projects like renewable energy, energy-saving upgrades, and eco-friendly buildings, is also extended for five more years. On the other hand, the Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) extends one extra year, and it helps factories, restaurants, shops, and others buy energy-saving gear.

Conclusion

Singapore’s 2026 Budget clearly demonstrates the government’s clear plan of winning big in the long run—these are small yet smart steps for businesses to have lasting success.

The budget helps businesses to see things in a bigger picture–from booting companies with tools for innovation and expansion to empowering workers with skills. Furthermore, it encourages businesses to embrace change, such as new technologies like AI, to go into the international markets prepared and with full confidence.

With these initiatives coming from this year’s budget, this will keep Singapore as a safe hub for Asia’s builders, innovators, and expanders all around the globe.

Read more about Singapore’s Budget 2026 here.