Singapore to introduce police calls with standard prefix number to fight scams; impersonation scams more than double

SINGAPORE: Calls from real police officers will soon carry a single, recognisable number as scam losses from fake officials surge. Singaporeans will see the standard prefix when receiving calls from police officers. The move aims to help the public more easily spot scam calls.

The change was announced on Feb 27 during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ budget. Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is working with Open Government Products (OGP) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to roll out one clear, easy-to-recognise number prefix for all official police calls.

If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, but the number does not carry that prefix, it is likely a scam. The move comes as impersonation scams remain a stubborn threat. According to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report on Feb 27, government official impersonation scams more than doubled in 2025 compared to 2024. These cases also recorded the highest average loss per victim, at over S$72,000.

While overall scam cases fell by 27.6 per cent last year, the first drop since separate scam reporting began in 2023, more people were still tricked by scammers posing as government officers.

Mr Goh said the authorities want to make it simpler for people to tell real calls from fake ones. A single prefix for police calls removes guesswork. It gives the public a clear reference point instead of relying on instinct.

More details on how the system will work across government agencies will be shared by Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, Jasmin Lau.

The clampdown does not stop at phone calls, as the Ministry of Home Affairs will also require online platforms to strengthen anti-scam measures. Apple and Google were previously directed to prevent scammers from misusing “gov.sg” or government agency names in iMessage and Google Messages.

WhatsApp will now face similar requirements. Goh said the platform will be required to block attempts to spoof “gov.sg” and other government agency identities. Spoofing is when scammers disguise themselves as trusted sources to gain confidence.

These steps follow growing concern that scammers are becoming more polished. They mimic official logos, use urgent language, and pressure victims to act fast. A standard call prefix will set a firm baseline.

Previous cases show many have fallen victim to such scams, so they now ignore unknown numbers altogether. There are also cases where, even when they suspect a scam, people still fear that a caller claiming to be from the police or a government agency will be legitimate.

The latest figures show that enforcement and tech firms are being pushed to tighten systems, not just react after losses occur. The advice now is to check the number carefully when received. Don’t rush to comply. Verify the number through official channels if in doubt.