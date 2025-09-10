// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/motogp
Sports
2 min.Read

Singapore to host launch event for the 2026 MotoGP season

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

MotoGP will have a special launch event in Singapore for its 2026 season. The country will take over from Bangkok, the location for the very first global launch earlier this year. For the next season, the event will last two days, from February 6 to 7, 2026. 

The organisers of the event, Dorna, and all 11 teams that will participate in the event chose Singapore as the new venue for the season launch. It won against other cities like Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne. 

Having the city-state as the venue, the pre-season testing schedule has also changed, with the first official test now set for Feb 2-4 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Furthermore, there will be a Shakedown test for rookies and test riders at the same track before the official test. After the needed tests, teams may travel by road from Malaysia to Singapore to prepare for the launch event. The date and place for the second preseason test have not yet been decided.

See also  Netball Singapore welcomes MiRXES as new title sponsor for Nations Cup

After Singapore, the teams may go straight to Buriram— where the first race is on March 1— exactly after the launch or not more than 10 days later. Waiting longer would make bike updates harder before the first race; however, this would save money for smaller teams. 

Singapore was the top pick because it is easier than Melbourne, which would have been demanding for the teams. This will also be the first season launch under Liberty Mediawhich recently bought Dorna—and also runs Formula 1 and held a huge F1 launch event this year. Unlike MotoGP, F1 will go back to individual team launches in 2026.

Learn more about the MotoGP 2025 season calendar of races here.

In similar news, Formula 1 will not hold a group season launch event for 2026. 

This year, F1 had a special launch in London where all teams showed their new car designs to celebrate the championship’s 75th anniversary. This event became popular, and it gained over seven million viewers across different platforms.

See also  'There are no regrets whatsoever' — Former British No. 1 Kyle Edmund to retire from professional tennis

However, the commercial rights owner, FOM, decided not to repeat the same spectacle next year. The management felt the special launch was mainly for the anniversary, and it doesn’t make sense to do it every year. More so, with big rule changes in 2026 and new cars, teams will be busy with preseason testing, and having a big launch would be a distraction. 

Despite this, FOM is still thinking about bringing the event back in the future, and possibly in different cities instead of London.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SMRT staff honoured for bravery in protecting commuters during assault at Commonwealth station

SINGAPORE: When most people talk about MRT staff, they...

Scholarship launched in honour of founding SMRT chair Fock Siew Wah

SINGAPORE: A scholarship was recently launched in honour of...

Foreign-registered bike with 6 unpaid fines suspected to be engaged in illegal food delivery in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, a foreign-registered motorcycle with...

Man considers paying S$2K extra for penthouse rent just to escape noisy upstairs neighbour

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently shared on Reddit that...

Business

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //