Photo: Instagram.com/sgwomenshockey
Sports
2 min.Read

Singapore to compete in the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Singapore’s women’s hockey team is set to compete at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025, which will begin on Sept 5 at Gonshu, China. A total of eight Asian hockey teams will fight for this continental title this year. 

The competition will be staged in groups. In Pool A, the host country, China, will be alongside Chinese Taipei, Korea, and Malaysia. The four other national teams representing India, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore will play in Pool B. 

Women’s hockey Asia Cup 2025 format 

Each team will compete against the other three teams in their respective groups. The top two performing teams from each group will move forward to the Super 4s, while the last two teams will fight each other to decide their final ranking. 

In the Super 4s, each of the qualifying teams will play three matches, and every point counts. After these games, the rankings will be based on their points and will decide which teams will proceed to the grand final. 

Athletes to compete 

Here is the final list of the Singapore squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025: 

  1. Ng Jolene (5) 
  2. Tanandika Phylicia (6) 
  3. Toh Li Min (7) 
  4. Ong Nadiah (9) 
  5. Sherie Amani (10) 
  6. Ho Puay Ling (11) 
  7. Johana Haja (13) 
  8. Tan Laura (16) 
  9. Chia Cheryll (17) 
  10. Lai Felissa (18, GK) 
  11. Ng Sardonna (20, C) 
  12. Francis Megan (22) 
  13. Chan Ivy (25) 
  14. Leck Gene (26) 
  15. Ong Han Yu (27) 
  16. Tay Valerie (28) 
  17. Ong Cindy (30) 
  18. Sim Valerie (77, C) 
Final schedule of matches for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025

Date Match Group
September 5, Friday Japan vs Singapore B
September 5, Friday India vs Thailand B
September 5, Friday Korea vs Chinese Taipei A
September 5, Friday China vs Malaysia A
September 6, Saturday Thailand vs Singapore B
September 6, Saturday Japan vs India B
September 7, Sunday Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei A
September 7, Sunday Korea vs China A
September 8, Monday Thailand vs Japan B
September 8, Monday India vs Singapore B
September 8, Monday Malaysia vs Korea A
September 8, Monday China vs Chinese Taipei A
September 10, Wednesday M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification
September 10, Wednesday M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification
September 10, Wednesday M15: 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool
September 10, Wednesday M16: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B Super 4s Pool
September 11, Thursday M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification
September 11, Thursday M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification
September 11, Thursday M19: 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool
September 11, Thursday M20: 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool A Super 4s Pool
September 13, Saturday M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification
September 13, Saturday M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification
September 13, Saturday M23: 2nd Pool B vs 1st Pool B Super 4s Pool
September 13, Saturday M24: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool A Super 4s Pool
September 14, Sunday M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place) Classification
September 14, Sunday M26: 1st 5-8th Pool vs 2nd 5-8th Pool (5/6th Place) Classification
September 14, Sunday M27: 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification
September 14, Sunday M28: 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final) Final
On social media, netizens expressed their support for the team. One remarked that the girls should have fun and come back with memories to cherish. 

Another stated: “All the best, Singapore! Have fun and give ur best ❤️” 

