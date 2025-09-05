Singapore to compete in the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025

Singapore’s women’s hockey team is set to compete at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025, which will begin on Sept 5 at Gonshu, China. A total of eight Asian hockey teams will fight for this continental title this year.
The competition will be staged in groups. In Pool A, the host country, China, will be alongside Chinese Taipei, Korea, and Malaysia. The four other national teams representing India, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore will play in Pool B.
Women’s hockey Asia Cup 2025 format
Each team will compete against the other three teams in their respective groups. The top two performing teams from each group will move forward to the Super 4s, while the last two teams will fight each other to decide their final ranking.
In the Super 4s, each of the qualifying teams will play three matches, and every point counts. After these games, the rankings will be based on their points and will decide which teams will proceed to the grand final.
Athletes to compete
Here is the final list of the Singapore squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025:
- Ng Jolene (5)
- Tanandika Phylicia (6)
- Toh Li Min (7)
- Ong Nadiah (9)
- Sherie Amani (10)
- Ho Puay Ling (11)
- Johana Haja (13)
- Tan Laura (16)
- Chia Cheryll (17)
- Lai Felissa (18, GK)
- Ng Sardonna (20, C)
- Francis Megan (22)
- Chan Ivy (25)
- Leck Gene (26)
- Ong Han Yu (27)
- Tay Valerie (28)
- Ong Cindy (30)
- Sim Valerie (77, C)
Final schedule of matches for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025
|Date
|Match
|Group
|September 5, Friday
|Japan vs Singapore
|B
|September 5, Friday
|India vs Thailand
|B
|September 5, Friday
|Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|September 5, Friday
|China vs Malaysia
|A
|September 6, Saturday
|Thailand vs Singapore
|B
|September 6, Saturday
|Japan vs India
|B
|September 7, Sunday
|Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|September 7, Sunday
|Korea vs China
|A
|September 8, Monday
|Thailand vs Japan
|B
|September 8, Monday
|India vs Singapore
|B
|September 8, Monday
|Malaysia vs Korea
|A
|September 8, Monday
|China vs Chinese Taipei
|A
|September 10, Wednesday
|M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 10, Wednesday
|M14: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 10, Wednesday
|M15: 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|September 10, Wednesday
|M16: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|Super 4s Pool
|September 11, Thursday
|M17: 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 11, Thursday
|M18: 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 11, Thursday
|M19: 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|September 11, Thursday
|M20: 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|September 13, Saturday
|M21: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 13, Saturday
|M22: 4th Pool B vs 3rd Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 13, Saturday
|M23: 2nd Pool B vs 1st Pool B
|Super 4s Pool
|September 13, Saturday
|M24: 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool A
|Super 4s Pool
|September 14, Sunday
|M25: 3rd 5-8th Pool vs 4th 5-8th Pool (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|September 14, Sunday
|M26: 1st 5-8th Pool vs 2nd 5-8th Pool (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|September 14, Sunday
|M27: 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|September 14, Sunday
|M28: 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final)
|Final
On social media, netizens expressed their support for the team. One remarked that the girls should have fun and come back with memories to cherish.
Another stated: “All the best, Singapore! Have fun and give ur best ❤️”
