Singapore to allocate up to 35% more power for data centre expansion

ByMary Alavanza

June 1, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore is aiming to allocate up to 35% more power for data centres, according to Mr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Communications and Information.

This move will reinforce Singapore’s position as a key hub for data centres in Asia, despite environmental concerns tied to its reliance on fossil fuels.

Yahoo Finance reported that Mr Puthucheary, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, noted that in the short term, Singapore will free up approximately 300 megawatts (MW) of capacity through resource allocation and efficiency improvements.

Additionally, there is potential for another 200 MW to be secured through partnerships with clean energy providers. This comes as a response to the current demand, with data centres in the city-state requiring around 1,400 MW of power capacity.

Singapore’s appeal as a site for data centre developers comes from its strategic location and business-friendly environment. The country has become a digital hub, attracting major tech companies and significant investment.

However, more than 90% of Singapore’s power generation relies on imported natural gas, which contributes to the country’s carbon emissions.

Mr Puthucheary acknowledged the environmental implications of increasing energy consumption for data centres. “In the short term, any increase in energy is going to be associated with an increase in emissions,” he said.

He explained that using fossil fuels inevitably leads to higher emissions, noting, “We have to reduce consumption, increase efficiency, and put that green energy component on the agenda.”  /TISG

