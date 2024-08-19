SINGAPORE: A Singaporean temporary staff member of a company shared on social media about her manager’s unreasonable demands.

Posting on r/askSingapore, she shared that despite her status as a temporary employee, the manager insists that she should work as if she were a full-time staff member and contribute equally.

The manager even commented that younger employees like her tend to leave work too early, suggesting she “arrive early and stay late to handle the never-ending tasks.”

In addition to these demands, the manager has completely disregarded her personal commitments outside of work hours.

“[He] throws ‘urgent’ work to me at 5.50 and expects it to be done by 6. This task takes minimum 30 mins to complete. Manager deems as unable to OT as being incompetent,” she wrote.

Feeling overwhelmed by the situation, she asked other Singaporeans in the online community, “Any tips to deal with managers that make you feel bad about yourself?”

“Ask him to pay you the same as a full time employee first before you’d consider his advice.”

Many suggested that she should not be too bothered by her manager’s demands or negative comments, given that her position is only temporary. Hence, the challenges she faces are only temporary as well.

Also, they reminded her that she always has the option to resign and look for a new position should the work environment become too overwhelming or intolerable.

One netizen added, “If you are a temp staff and the job contract will not be extended and you also don’t want to extend even if offered, just quietly do your work and leave as timely as it is possible for you.”

Another said, “Come on you’re just a temp staff. Just follow the book. Not like you’re going to get paid more or treated like a perm staff anyway if you do more.”

How to turn down unreasonable demands from your boss

Setting boundaries can be tough, especially if you’re shy or new to a job. However, if you’re ready to break free from the endless demands, here’s how to set boundaries and give a firm “no” to unreasonable requests. According to Govloop, a US-based online social network:

It’s important to understand your capacity first to make a well-informed case when you speak up. Consider whether you can realistically fit the task into your schedule or if other priorities need to take precedence.

If you’re clear about your limits and the urgency of your other responsibilities, you’ll be better prepared to explain why you can’t take on additional work.

Offer some alternative solutions. Once you’ve turned down the task, don’t just walk away—offer some alternatives. Suggest other team members or resources who might be better suited for the job.

This way, you show that while you can’t do more work, you’re still committed to finding a solution.

Let your boss know you’re still on board. Even if you’re saying no to one request, let your boss know you’re still ready to help out in other ways. Offer to assist with organizing tasks or suggest other ways you can contribute.

Clarify priorities. If you find it hard to say no to your manager, ask them what’s most important. Discuss your current tasks and ask for advice on which ones to focus on. This conversation can help you meet your manager’s needs and manage your workload better.

