SINGAPORE: As reported by The Star, British rock band Coldplay has released the music video for Man In The Moon, filmed entirely in the dynamic city of Singapore.

The video highlights iconic landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay and Fort Canning Park while showcasing the city’s bustling neighbourhoods and hidden gems.

Featuring local artists, including cosplayers and other creatives, the video embraces the song’s central theme of unity and shared experiences, reflecting Singapore’s diverse and multicultural landscape.

Celebratory moment

The video’s finale features Coldplay performing alongside locals on a specially designed float at Marina Bay, where they sing the chorus together in a celebratory moment.

Directed by Ben Mor, known for his work on Coldplay’s Hymn For The Weekend video, the project was a collaboration between Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Special edition

Man In The Moon is included in the Full Moon Edition of Coldplay’s Moon Music album, which was released in Oct 2024. The track is one of three bonus songs featured in this special edition.

Filming took place in Jan 2023 when the band was in Singapore as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

In a statement released by the Singapore Tourism Board, Coldplay expressed their excitement about filming in Singapore, saying: “While we were there, we captured the energy of the incredible young and vibrant people we met. We love filming in new places and bringing different people together. It was a joy to have a dance party out on the water—just us and the otters.”

Energetic live performances

The British rock group Coldplay was founded in London in 1997. The group consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

They are known for their energetic live performances and their impact on popular culture.