SG Economy

Singapore stocks showed strong performance on Wednesday—STI climbed 1%

ByMary Alavanza

July 3, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks showed strong performance on Wednesday morning, July 3, following a mixed session for global markets overnight.

The Business Times reported that the Straits Times Index (STI) had climbed by 33.8 points, or 1%, reaching 3,401.7 by 9:01 am.

In the broader market, there were 66 gainers compared to 22 losers, as 36.9 million securities valued at S$76.5 million were traded.

Thai Beverage was the most actively traded stock in terms of volume despite going against the overall trend. It fell by S$0.015, or 3.4%, to S$0.425, with 8.3 million shares exchanged.

On the flip side, GS Holdings saw a significant rise, climbing by S$0.007, or 33.3%, to S$0.028, amid high trading activity.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust also edged up, gaining S$0.01, or 0.5%, to reach S$1.98.

The three major local banks continued their upward trend, building on record highs from the previous day. DBS rose by S$0.59, or 1.6%, to S$37.69.

See also  Singapore stocks started the week higher on Monday—STI edged up by 0.1%

OCBC increased by S$0.17, or 1.2%, reaching S$14.97. UOB climbed by S$0.50, or 1.6%, to S$32.15.

In the United States, major indices were lifted by positive comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which boosted expectations for interest rate cuts.

The S&P 500 climbed by 0.6%, achieving a new high of 5,509.01.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also rose by 0.8% to 18,028.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a smaller gain of 0.4%, closing at 39,331.85.

In Europe, shares fell to two-week lows due to data showing continued high inflation in the eurozone’s services sector.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped by 0.4% to 510.91, slightly above near two-month lows hit earlier in the session. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday—STI increased by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore shares rose on Tuesday’s open—STI edged up 0.1%

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a higher note on Monday—STI climbed 0.6%

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks dropped on Friday’s open—STI fell 0.2%

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Analysts: Dyson’s one-day retrenchment notice to employees may have harmed its reputation despite abiding by the law

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

Jimin earns remarkable military service recognition, gets promoted, and receives Division Commander’s Award

October 8, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

“These are testing times” — Samsung apologises for causing concerns about its lag in AI chip market amid profit jump

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

Jennie to cast a magical spell on fans with “Mantra” new single and make a powerful comeback on Oct 11

October 8, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.