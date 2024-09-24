SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday—STI climbed 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

September 24, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday, Sept 24, following gains in global markets overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.2%, or 6.26 points, reaching 3,644.8 by 9:01 am, The Business Times reports. In the broader market, 74 stocks gained while 35 fell after 46.5 million securities valued at S$35.8 million were traded.

Mermaid Maritime, a subsea and offshore drilling services company, led the trading volume. Its shares increased by 1.3%, or S$0.002, to S$0.16 after 9.1 million shares were exchanged.

Thai Beverage remained unchanged at S$0.525, while Mapletree Logistics Trust saw a 0.7% rise, or S$0.01, to S$1.44.

Banking stocks also showed gains. DBS increased by 0.2%, or S$0.07, to S$39.53. OCBC climbed 0.1%, up S$0.02, to S$15.66. UOB rose by 0.3%, or S$0.09, to S$33.34.

Wall Street hit new record highs on Monday, continuing its upward momentum as investors anticipated further central bank easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to close at 42,124.65, and the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to a record 5,718.57. The Nasdaq Composite also edged up 0.1%, closing at 17,974.27.

See also  Singapore stocks began Monday relatively unchanged—STI fell by 0.04%

European stocks also closed higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected business activity raised hopes for more monetary policy easing from the European Central Bank this year. The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% to 516.32. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks started the week higher on Monday—STI edged up by 0.1%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started the week higher on Monday—STI edged up by 0.1%

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.1%

September 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

New drama “The Number You Have Dialed” starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri

September 24, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa pops the “Bubble for LLOUD” app just for fans!

September 24, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

“2 days already!” — Singaporeans getting impatient with NETS’ payment service disruption

September 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Feeling old before your time and the struggle of looking older than your actual age

September 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.