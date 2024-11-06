;
Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI increased by 0.5%

ByMary Alavanza

November 6, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday, Nov 6, following gains seen in global markets overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.5%, adding 18.37 points to reach 3,599.98 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 77 stocks gained compared to 32 that declined after 30.5 million securities valued at S$58.9 million were traded.

MM2 Asia, a media entertainment and content company, led the trading volume. Its shares dropped 5.6%, or S$0.001, to S$0.017, with 2.8 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust rose by 0.9%, or S$0.01, to S$1.07. SingPost traded flat, holding steady at S$0.555.

Banking stocks showed mixed results as trading began. DBS saw a decline of 0.4%, or S$0.16, to S$38.93, while OCBC climbed by 0.5%, or S$0.07, to S$15.18. UOB gained 1.4%, or S$0.45, to reach S$32.58.

On Wall Street, US stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Monday’s losses as voters cast their ballots in the US presidential election.

See also  Singapore shares opened on Friday with steady note—STI remains unchanged

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1% to close at 42,221.88. The S&P 500 increased by 1.2%, finishing at 5,782.76, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4% to close at 18,439.17.

European markets followed a similar trend on Tuesday as investors closely watched the US presidential election. Boosted by gains in industrial stocks, the pan-European Stoxx 600 Index inched up 0.1% to 509.53. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks fell on Tuesday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

