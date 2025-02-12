SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday — STI increased by 0.5%

ByMary Alavanza

February 12, 2025
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday (Feb 12) morning, following mixed performances in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.5% or 19.87 points to 3,880.63 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 55 stocks gained while 42 declined, with 52.5 million securities valued at S$61.8 million traded.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments led in trading volume, remaining flat at S$0.001 with 28.4 million shares traded. Among other active counters, Singtel advanced 1.5% or S$0.05 to S$3.39, while Mapletree Industrial Trust retreated 1.5% or S$0.03 to S$2.03.

Banking stocks started Wednesday on a positive note. DBS rose 0.7% or S$0.31 to S$45.16, OCBC edged up 0.1% or S$0.02 to S$17.37, and UOB gained 0.3% or S$0.12 to S$37.62.

Overseas, Wall Street ended Tuesday with mixed results as US trading partners said they would retaliate against US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, while the outlook for more interest rate cuts remained unclear. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 44,593.65, while the S&P 500 remained nearly unchanged at 6,068.5. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.4% to 19,643.86. 

See also  ProsperCap makes SGX Catalist trading debut

In Europe, markets ended the day at a record high despite declines in steelmakers and basic resources stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index edged up 0.2% to 547.18. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares traded higher on Tuesday morning — STI gained 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore shares traded higher on Tuesday morning — STI gained 0.3%

February 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday — STI advanced 1.3%

February 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday — STI rose 0.1%

February 7, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday — STI increased by 0.5%

February 12, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

MOH to subsidise shingles vaccine for Singaporeans and PRs from September

February 12, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
US

‘I was let go today—but not because I was a low performer’: Former Meta employee encourages others affected by job cuts

February 12, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Food

‘Why do fast-food chains fail in Malaysia?’ — Malaysians react to iconic fast-food graveyards in the city

February 12, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.