SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday (Feb 12) morning, following mixed performances in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.5% or 19.87 points to 3,880.63 at 9:01 am, The Business Times reported.

In the broader market, 55 stocks gained while 42 declined, with 52.5 million securities valued at S$61.8 million traded.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments led in trading volume, remaining flat at S$0.001 with 28.4 million shares traded. Among other active counters, Singtel advanced 1.5% or S$0.05 to S$3.39, while Mapletree Industrial Trust retreated 1.5% or S$0.03 to S$2.03.

Banking stocks started Wednesday on a positive note. DBS rose 0.7% or S$0.31 to S$45.16, OCBC edged up 0.1% or S$0.02 to S$17.37, and UOB gained 0.3% or S$0.12 to S$37.62.

Overseas, Wall Street ended Tuesday with mixed results as US trading partners said they would retaliate against US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, while the outlook for more interest rate cuts remained unclear. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 44,593.65, while the S&P 500 remained nearly unchanged at 6,068.5. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.4% to 19,643.86.

In Europe, markets ended the day at a record high despite declines in steelmakers and basic resources stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index edged up 0.2% to 547.18. /TISG

