SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks dipped on Tuesday morning, Nov 12, despite overnight positive global market trends.

The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped by 0.2%, or 8.88 points, to 3,730.59 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 60 stocks gained while 49 fell, with 48.2 million securities valued at S$63 million traded.

Offshore and marine specialist Seatrium led the trading volume. Its shares rose 0.5%, or S$0.01, to S$1.96, with 1.7 million shares exchanged.

Singtel shares, on the other hand, dropped by 0.9%, or S$0.03, to S$3.17. Meanwhile, CapitaLand China Trust rose 0.7%, or S$0.005, to S$0.725.

Banking stocks were down as trading began. DBS fell by 0.8%, or S$0.33, to S$42.42, while OCBC dropped by 0.3%, or S$0.04, to S$16.28. UOB slipped by 0.03%, or S$0.01, to S$36.64.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, as gains held steady from the surge following Donald Trump’s US election win. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 44,299.13.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 6,001.35, while the Nasdaq Composite Index remained largely unchanged at 19,298.76.

The Europe main stock index recorded its best performance in six weeks, driven by defence stocks, as expectations of increased military spending under the Donald Trump presidency grew.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 1.1%, closing at 512.37 points. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares rose on Monday’s open—STI gained 0.6%

Featured image by Depositphotos