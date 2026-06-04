Maid saves for seven months to buy sneakers, only to have them stolen

SINGAPORE: In this economy, it is really a treasure to save up to buy your dream shoes. This is what a maid has done for seven months in order to buy a pair of trendy brand sneakers, amounting to more than $100. Unfortunately, some people also have a knack for stealing good items, and after the maid placed the shoes outside the house, a stranger stole them.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the pair of sneakers was placed on the shoe rack outside the house’s door, and after reviewing the surveillance footage, the homeowner discovered that a strange woman had stolen the shoes at around 6:30 in the morning on May 17.

Case details showed that a long-haired woman wearing a black long-sleeved top and a white skirt walked towards the shoe cabinet, somehow covering her face with her right hand as she went. She then squatted down in front of the shoe cabinet, and after quite some time, took the pair of sneakers and left. The entire process took about 30 seconds.

According to the homeowner, this was the first time this had happened, and the suspect was not a familiar face. He also claimed that his maid saved up $10 to $15 a month from her living expenses to be able to buy the branded pair.

“She only wears them on her days off each month. She cherishes them very much and takes good care of them. The shoes are practically new,” the homeowner declared.

Moreover, the woman accused of stealing was suspected of multiple crimes in the Hougang area. The homeowner also revealed that he saw several reports wherein a strange woman was caught stealing residents’ clothes and shoes, and after reviewing the CCTV footage, he found that one of the women resembled the suspect who stole his maid’s shoes.

He stated: “I feel like she’s a repeat offender who frequents HDB flats in the Hougang area and targets branded clothing and shoes.”

The police confirmed that they had received the report and that the case is under investigation.

Other related news

In similar news related to stealing, there was a report where a man stole underwear from an HDB unit corridor twice in four days

The man was wearing gloves, a mask, and a baseball cap, and his unusual actions were captured on surveillance camera.

Read more about the story here.