Same man filmed twice stealing underwear outside HDB unit in early morning raids

SINGAPORE: A man showed an HDB unit twice in four days, and not because he wanted to visit, but to steal underwear from the corridor. Wearing gloves, a mask, and a baseball cap, the man’s unusual actions were captured on surveillance camera.

A 35-year-old Serangoon Avenue resident said his maid began noticing her underwear going missing earlier this month, according to Shin Min Daily News.

His wife was also affected. The resident said, “My wife found that she was missing five or six pieces of underwear, most of which were recently bought. Even if the wind blew them, they would fall to the ground instead of disappearing completely, so we suspect that they were stolen.”

Suspecting something was wrong, he installed a camera outside his unit.

Footage from around 2 a.m last April 7 showed a strange man walking along the corridor and stopping outside their home. He looked around his surroundings first before examining the underwear on the clothes rack, then placed several items into a plastic bag and left. The whole incident took less than five minutes.

Another footage also revealed that on April 10, around the same time, the man was once again seen in the corridor, pacing back and forth. Similarly, the man took away the underwear that was hanging on the clothes rack for the second time.

The resident said he does not recognise the man and believes he is not from the same block.

“I don’t know why he did this. We hope to remind residents to be more vigilant and pay more attention to items left outside their homes,” the homeowner remarked.

The case has been reported to the police. The authorities confirmed that they have received the report and the incident is under investigation.

In a separate case, a funeral service provider drew complaints after distributing flyers promoting free day trips and pre-death planning services, which some residents found inappropriate.

Homeowners in an HDB block in Bishan said they felt uncomfortable after seeing the flyers left outside their units.

Read more about the news story here.