Thursday, January 15, 2026
27.7 C
Singapore
Photo: Protest in Iran (Wiki Commons / Tasnim News Agency)
Singapore sounds alarm on Iran demonstrations, urges citizens to get out

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are being asked to think twice — and for now, hold off — on travelling to Iran, as unrest there continues to spiral and turn deadly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued the advisory on Jan 13, warning that the situation remains unpredictable and increasingly dangerous.

For Singaporeans who are already in Iran, the message is clear and strong – be aware always, stay vigilant, updates must be constantly checked, and be prepared and be quick to depart when it’s safe to do so. The Foreign Affairs agency has advised Singaporeans to avoid any type of group demonstrations, however peaceful these may be and most especially stay away from violent protests and evade locations where crowds are congregating, as pressures on the highways remain high and can erupt without notice.

Adding to the apprehension is the element of Singapore having no ambassadorial mission in Iran. This limits how much support the authorities can offer and deliver if an emergency crops up — a certainty that highlights the importance of taking additional safety measures.

See also  Hong Kongers attend service for student who died during clashes

Singaporeans in Iran are strongly urged to list their specifics with the MFA online so they can be reached fast when necessary. Anyone who requires urgent assistance can contact the MFA Duty Office at +65-6379-8800 or +65-6379-8855.

The advisory comes against a grim backdrop. Iranian bureaucrats say over 2,000 individuals died in just the past two weeks, as demonstrations led by dissents and powered by escalating economic adversity have exploded all over the country, echoing profound public rage and fear.

With circumstances still unravelling, Singaporeans with plans or preparing to travel abroad are advised to stay well-versed on the current situation, to heed official guidance, and put personal security first — especially when circumstances can easily change in an instant or for the worse.

