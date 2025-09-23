// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Freepik/pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore singles say finding the ‘right partner’ is the biggest challenge when it comes to relationships

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Among over 1,000 singles surveyed by the People’s Action Party (PAP) Women’s Wing and the NTUC Women & Family Department, about half said their biggest challenge in dating was finding a suitable partner.

While 39% expressed willingness to try dating, 30% said they had no interest in pursuing it, prioritising personal growth instead and expressing concerns about losing freedom or taking on additional responsibilities in a relationship.

When choosing a partner, singles ranked values, financial stability, and physical appearance as their top three considerations.

The survey also gathered responses from more than 1,000 married or divorced individuals. Of those without children, 44% said they did not plan to have any. The main reason given was financial pressure, followed by being past childbearing age or simply preferring a childless lifestyle.

Couples with children pointed to financial stability, preparation, and partner support as the most important factors in raising a family, with many calling for stronger government support, including more flexible parental leave, more affordable childcare and medical services, and additional family subsidies.

Housing policies were another key concern that was raised, given the importance of having sufficient space for children to grow, while those living with parents or in-laws emphasised the need for privacy.

Nearly half of the respondents said an ideal marriage is one where couples understand and respect each other, share responsibilities, and are financially stable.

Speaking at the PAP Women’s Wing Conference, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung acknowledged that with changing social trends, even generous childcare incentives may not be enough to reverse the declining fertility rate.

However, Mr Ong pointed to positive developments such as government assistance schemes, evolving social norms, more men sharing family responsibilities, and the adoption of family-friendly workplace practices. These, he said, could create an environment where women feel that raising children is part of their life aspirations rather than something that comes at the expense of their careers or personal goals.

Equality is not about seeking sameness, but about pursuing fairness, Mr Ong said. He explained that this means equally recognising that men and women have different talents, strengths, perspectives and experiences in the workplace and at home, respecting and valuing these differences and complementing each other.

