‘Singapore single-handedly saving my life one day at a time,’ says US woman

SINGAPORE: A woman from the United States recently expressed her appreciation for Singapore’s food scene, saying that the city-state is “single-handedly saving my life one day at a time.”

In a May 10 Instagram post, Lady G (@the geekygastro) showed herself enjoying a bowl of noodle soup from Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, a stand with several outlets across Singapore.

In a text overlay, she wrote that she loves Singapore, and added, “Where in the US can I enjoy a $6 bowl of fresh wanton mee right downstairs from my specialists’ offices?”

Lady G, whose bio says she is a food consultant, a small biz cheerleader, and a gaming foodie, regularly posts about her food finds in Singapore. She moved to Singapore a year ago, and on the first day, already wrote that it felt like home, as Singapore welcomed “us with open arms with the delicious food.”

As for her recent post, she expressed her gratefulness for “fresh clean food, walkable streets, doctors who actually care, and safety, amongst many other things.”

She also described the food at @soi19sgthaiwantonmee, which she said she’s been going to after all-day appointments, as “such a needed wind down to calm my nerves before heading home.”

This was not her first such post, as she has been saying that the food in Singapore has been “healing her soul” and bringing back the spark in her eyes.

The locals who have been commenting on her page have been very welcoming, expressing good wishes for her stay.

“Appreciate your accepting Singapore as we are. Hope you make many new friends, enjoy much good food and have great adventures exploring and discovering our culture and way of life,” one wrote.

“Welcome to Singapore! It’s our pleasure to have you here!” added another.

And when an IG user commented, “Just wait till you try laksa and Hokkien mee,” Lady G replied, “Laksa was my obsession for a whole month straight, every day with nasi lemak. It was sooo good. I had Hokkien mee twice. The first time, the seafood was too fresh, but I tried again somewhere else, and it was phenomenal. That gravy is everything with the noodles!!!”

There were also recommendations for mee soto and bak chor mee, as well as the other dishes at Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, which she says she goes to every week.

“SG has my heart forever,” she wrote in another comment. /TISG

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