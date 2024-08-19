SINGAPORE: As the sun rises over Queensway Secondary School, students prepare for a day of learning with a unique ritual – they deposit their mobile phones into a shared locker at the front of the classroom.

This practice, initiated in 2019, ensures that students remain undistracted by their phone usage until the final bell rings six hours later.

The school’s principal, Ms Audrey Chen Li Ying, emphasizes the benefits of this policy, stating that it minimizes distractions during lessons and encourages students to engage with their peers during breaks.

Parents are generally supportive of this initiative, which is introduced to them when their children join the school in Secondary 1.

Curbing mobile phone usage

The trend of curbing smartphone usage in schools is not limited to Singapore. Countries like France, Finland, and China have also implemented bans on mobile phones in educational settings.

In 2023, the United Nations even called for a global ban, citing the potential disruption to learning and its impact on mental health.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has acknowledged the need for schools to manage students’ mobile phone usage during curriculum hours.

Schools have various strategies, such as dedicated phone storage spaces and restrictions on device usage to designated areas or times.

The rules are particularly strict at the Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) (Barker Road). Students must keep their devices in their lockers throughout the school day, and those caught with their phones face a one-month confiscation.

Despite these measures, some students still flout the rules, using “dummy” phones or accessing text messages through browsers on their learning devices.

Swiss Cottage Secondary has taken a different approach. While students previously could have their phones on during lessons, the school now requires them to be turned off.

This has led to increased attention in class and a trend among students to stack their phones during recess to encourage face-to-face conversations.

The school’s subject head of student well-being, Mr Christopher Lim, believes that older students can serve as role models for younger ones, demonstrating disciplined phone usage and fostering a culture of trust and self-management.

He emphasizes the importance of guiding students in balancing their on-screen and off-screen time, a sentiment echoed by Professor Michael Chia from the National Institute of Education.

Parents support strict phone policies

Despite the challenges, parents like Ms Pam Chuang and Ms Shoba Agnetha Seetaram support the stringent phone policies in schools.

They believe that while complete bans on phone usage are not feasible in today’s digital world, controlled and supervised usage is essential for their children’s well-being and development.

As schools continue to navigate the digital landscape, the focus remains on fostering a healthy balance between technology and real-life interactions, ensuring that students are academically prepared and socially and emotionally equipped for the future.