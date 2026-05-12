Singapore’s Mandai rainforest and House of Tan Yeok Nee among 2026 World’s Greatest Places

SINGAPORE: Two attractions in Singapore have been included in TIME Magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places of 2026: Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Rainforest Wild Asia and the House of Tan Yeok Nee.

The list of 100 extraordinary new tourist destinations that opened in this past year includes Netflix House in Philadelphia, Songtsam Lodge in Cizhong, China, and Soori Penang in George Town, Malaysia.

“At its best, travel is a bridge—an opportunity to encounter new cultures, welcome visitors, and discover how much the unfamiliar can feel surprisingly familiar,” TIME wrote regarding its list.

Audrey Phoon, who wrote about the two entries from Singapore, noted how over 2,500 hotels alone open across the globe every year. Therefore, having two out of all 100 entries on the list, 32 of which are in Asia, is “pretty remarkable representation” given how small Singapore is.

“It’s also fascinating that the two places sit at opposite ends of the spectrum – one is a 19th-century heritage project that has been meticulously restored; the other is an AI-driven initiative leading the way in zoo tourism. I think it’s an accurate snapshot of how Singapore is evolving, with one eye on preserving the past and the other forging the future,” she added in a LinkedIn post.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Rainforest Wild Asia

In writing about Rainforest Wild Asia, Ms Phoon noted how it does not look like a traditional zoo, and called it a “radical take on traditional zoo tourism.”

The park has new adventure activities included in admission prices, including the Ravine Swing and the Canopy Glider, the Apex and Cavern adventures, and invites visitors to spend time with 58 species of free-roaming animals, including the Okapi and Diana Monkey, which are in Singapore for the first time.

House of Tan Yeok Nee

The House of Tan Yeok Nee, meanwhile, is a national monument found at the gateway to Orchard Road.

It was originally built in the 1880s and is the only survivor among the “Four Grand Mansions” of Singapore. The home of Teochew businessman Tan Yeok Nee, whose fortune came from opium and alcohol, features craftsmanship from its time.

Its $100 million restoration came under the stewardship of the Karim Family Foundation, which has since reopened it as a living heritage space, with four galleries, a restaurant, offices, and event venues.

“The real draw lies in the craftsmanship: phoenixes assembled from porcelain shards crown the rooflines, beams are hand-painted with 24-karat gold, and even the drainpipes take the form of flourishing pomegranate trees. Architectural imprints from the house’s past—like Gothic lancet windows added when an orphanage used the space as a chapel—only add to its singular character,” wrote Ms Phoon. /TISG

Read related: Gardens by the Bay claims global recognition as world’s #3 tourist attraction