Gardens by the Bay claims global recognition as world’s #3 tourist attraction

SINGAPORE: Singapore has proven itself once again of being a country worth visiting as Gardens by the Bay proudly ranked third in TripAdvisor’s 2026 “Traveler’s Choice” list of attractions globally.

As reported by Yan.sg , TripAdvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards was released on April 28, and the British Royal Yacht Britannia topped the list, followed by Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in second place, and Gardens by the Bay in third. Furthermore, the Empire State Building in New York ranked fourth, and the Cayman Crystal Caves in Cayman Islands ranked fifth.

As described by TripAdvisor, Gardens by the Bay feels like a magical fairytale world, and tourists can take perfect photos through its iconic Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, and the Skyway. More so, the place also features special exhibits, and fun interactive activities that people from all ages would definitely enjoy.

With this, Gardens by the Bay Director shared: “It is truly an honor for a small city like Singapore to be recognized as one of the world’s top three attractions by global travelers on TripAdvisor.”

More news about Gardens by the Bay

In recent news, it is reported that starting Q3 of 2023, visually impaired visitors of Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome can rent a robotic guide dog to navigate the park on their own, with no human guide needed.

This service is seen to be another step forward for Singapore to create a more inclusive environment for all. It is said that the robotic guide dog was pre-programmed with a complete tour route for the Flower Dome, and it covers all the main plant exhibits.

Moreover, during the tour, the robotic guide will provide audio guidance, introducing the varieties and characteristics of various plants. Additionally, when the robotic guide dog senses an obstacle, its sensing system will automatically stop or avoid the device, making it very safe to use.

Read more about the news story here.