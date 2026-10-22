Singapore's Ex-President Halimah: We want to believe that we can compartmentalise violence, injustice so long as these do not cross our borders

Anna Maria Romero | October 22, 2026 3 m read

Left: Facebook screengrab/ Halimah Yacob, Right: Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Halimah Yacob, the former President of Singapore, has long spoken up against the violence in Gaza that has continued despite an official ceasefire since September 2025, followed by a peace summit the following month. On social media, she has shone a light on the killing of Palestinians, and in a post on Oct 21 (Wednesday), she noted how leaders from various countries, including the UK, Qatar, Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, France, and Jordan, had shown courage at the recent UN General Assembly by condemning what they found to be in violation of the UN’s international humanitarian laws.

Mdm Halimah underlined that the continued violence affects everyone, though it may happen far away. “We want to believe that we can compartmentalise violence, injustice, inequality and oppression so long as these do not cross our borders. The truth is that the blatant attack on humanity committed anywhere with great impunity and the narrative that underpins it that might is right, is an assault on our values and our belief that justice, fairness and equality underscores our very existence, and should apply to all human beings,” she wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

On a brighter note, she noted how this year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Navi Pillay. Though she had not agreed with some of the previous recipients, “the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize restores some hope in this award.” Who is Navi Pillay? Navanetham Pillay, a human rights lawyer from South Africa, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Born to an Indian Tamil family, Ms Pillay fought against South Africa’s apartheid regime and later became the country’s first non-white female High Court judge.

From 2008 to 2014, she served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Ms Pillay has been a judge of the International Criminal Court and presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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