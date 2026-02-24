Singapore rolls out 10-cent return scheme for beverage containers from April 1, with 1,000 machines islandwide

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s beverage container return scheme is moving from talk to action. Under the scheme, drinks sold in eligible bottles and cans will carry a 10-cent deposit. Shoppers pay the extra 10 cents upfront, but they get it back when they return the empty container at a designated machine.

The scheme is run by Beverage Container Return Scheme Ltd (BCRS), a non-profit company. In a social media video posted on Feb 23, BCRS said its first machine has already been installed, although it did not name the exact location. According to Lianhe Zaobao’s report, these recycling machines have begun appearing in Pasir Ris and Punggol ahead of the nationwide launch on April 1. The first batch of machines was also spotted along Kim Tian Road in Tiong Bahru.

BCRS added that its teams are working to place machines at larger supermarkets and selected neighbourhood spots before the April launch. The company also urged the public to treat the machines with care as preparations continue.

When the scheme starts, around 1,000 machines will be deployed across Singapore. Most will be located in supermarkets and high-traffic areas. The installation aims to enable about 90% of Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents to return containers within a five-minute walk.

The number of machines is expected to double within a year. Each machine will offer instructions in four languages to make it easier for seniors and those less comfortable with English. This is more than a new gadget in the supermarket foyer; it shows how Singapore handles everyday waste. Instead of tossing bottles into blue bins and hoping for the best, consumers now have a direct financial reason to return them properly.

Deposit return schemes are also common in parts of Europe and Australia. Singapore is now joining that group, as landfill space is tight and domestic waste recycling rates have been falling. The machines will soon become a normal part of grocery runs.

As April approaches, beyond the machine’s technological advancements, the real test of the initiative’s success will be the people of Singapore’s recycling habits and environmental concerns.