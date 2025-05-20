Singapore-registered Mercedes crashes at 229km/h in Sepang: ‘There’s no brake’ — driver heard shouting before impact

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: A high-speed crash involving a Singapore-registered Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit has gone viral after an in-car video showing the dramatic moment of impact surfaced online.

The video, believed to have been filmed from inside the luxury sports car, captures a chilling sequence: the vehicle completing several laps around the track before suddenly colliding into a barrier.

Moments before the collision, the driver can be heard shouting, “Oh…, there’s no brake!”

Two individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. According to a May 19 Facebook post by Azman Nor, the car’s owner, a Singaporean, was in the passenger seat, while an experienced race driver was behind the wheel.

Azman claimed that the vehicle travelled at 229km/h when the brakes failed, with the impact occurring at approximately 180km/h. The driver, he said, suffered spinal injuries and was subsequently hospitalised.

“Let’s all pray that he makes a full recovery. He did very well to manage the situation,” Azman wrote, expressing concern for the driver’s condition.

It is unclear when exactly the accident occurred, and at the time of this writing, neither Sepang Raceway nor local authorities have issued an official statement.

The video has sparked conversations online about safety protocols during track days and the maintenance of high-performance vehicles used in such events.