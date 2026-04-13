Singapore records sharpest drop in job postings in five years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s job market has taken a step back after a short rebound. Job postings dropped to their lowest level since March 2021, according to a recent report from the online job portal, Indeed.

In February 2026, listings fell 4.5% month-on-month and sat 12% below last year’s level. This erased gains from the previous three months and points to a more cautious hiring mood among employers, but the drop is not uniform, as some sectors are still hiring, while others are pulling back hard.

A divided hiring market

The biggest gains came from tech-related roles. IT infrastructure, operations, and support roles rose about 19%. Software development followed with a 15% increase. Arts and entertainment roles also grew by 16%.

These are not random gains. Many of these roles are closely tied to ongoing changes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with demand remaining high as companies adjust their systems and workflows.

At the same time, other sectors saw steep declines. Childcare postings dropped nearly 30%. Dental roles fell 23%, while medical specialists declined 18%.

Education and healthcare, often seen as stable sectors, are now showing signs of strain. This shift suggests cost pressures or hiring freezes may be creeping in.

Remote work edges up, but unevenly

Remote work continues to grow, though slowly. About 8.6% of job postings in February mentioned remote or work-from-home options, slightly higher than a year ago.

Tech roles lead the way again. Around 15% of postings in IT, sales, and media include remote options.

Some traditionally office-based fields are also opening up. Social sciences and real estate roles saw noticeable increases in remote flexibility.

Still, not all sectors are moving in the same direction. Remote opportunities fell in insurance, human resources, architecture, and engineering roles.

The pattern is that jobs that can be done digitally are adapting. Others remain tied to physical work.

Job market is still strong, but it’s losing momentum

Despite the drop, the labour market remains strong. Job postings remain about 32% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Unemployment also stayed low at around 2% at the end of last year.

This shows how strong the post-pandemic hiring surge was. Even after a 45% drop from its mid-2022 peak, the market is still holding up.

What’s driving the slowdown

The softer outlook comes as global pressures build. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed inflation higher and made both businesses and households more cautious.

Companies appear to be tightening hiring plans, even if they are not cutting deeply.

Indeed expects job growth to continue slowing through 2026. This change is less about a collapse and more about a reset. The hiring boom is cooling, and the market is sorting itself out.

For job seekers, opportunities still exist, but they are no longer spread evenly. Skills tied to tech, systems, and digital work remain in demand. Others may face longer waits.

What does this mean for workers and employers?

The takeaway from this is to adapt early, not later.

For workers, this means building skills that move with demand, not against it. For employers, it means hiring with focus instead of chasing volume.

The market is still standing. It is just no longer carrying everyone at the same pace.