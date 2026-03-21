Singapore ranks 36th in latest global happiness report, tops Southeast Asia

The World Happiness Report shows the world’s happiest countries, and Singapore ranked 36th out of 147 countries and regions in the 2026 data, strengthening its position as the highest-ranked country in Southeast Asia.

The World Happiness Report 2026 is a joint publication of Gallup, the Oxford Centre for Happiness Studies, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The countries are ranked by Gallup’s World Public Opinion Survey, which assesses individual life satisfaction. The survey is based on the country’s citizens’ average three-year assessment of their lives, and also factors like GDP, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom of living, generosity, and government integrity are considered.

For this year’s report, shared as well by 8world, the link between social media and happiness was also investigated. The report indicates that moderate use of platforms centred on communication and social connection is associated with higher life satisfaction. Furthermore, excessive use of platforms with algorithm-driven content is related to decreased happiness and worsening mental health. Additionally, researchers believe that the platform design, cultural background, and a strong sense of social belonging play a far greater role in shaping well-being than simply screen time.

According to the latest survey, the happiest countries are still Nordic countries–Finland, Iceland, and Denmark, claiming the top three spots. Moreover, Costa Rica, a Latin American country that was outside the top five last year, became fourth place this year. The country made history by becoming the first Latin American country to break into the top five since the report was first published in 2012.

As for Southeast Asian countries, Singapore ranked 36th, down two places from last year. Singapore also ranked first among 147 countries in both “healthy life expectancy” and “views on corruption”.

Vietnam also made it to the top 50, ranking 45th. Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia ranked 52nd, 56th, and 71st, respectively.

In similar news related to Singapore being part of world rankings, Singaporean healthcare institutions once again made their way to the list of top 100 hospitals globally.

Out of 100, three Singaporean healthcare institutions made the cut, making Singapore one of the most outstanding-performing countries in Asia.

Read more about the news story here.