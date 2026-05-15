Chinese nationals housebreaking syndicate recruit gets caught and jailed in Singapore even before stealing anything, co-suspects named

SINGAPORE: A Chinese national who travelled to Singapore to join a housebreaking syndicate has been jailed, even though he never managed to steal anything before getting caught.

Zhou Yinggui, 36, was sentenced to 20 months’ jail after admitting to being part of an organised criminal group and conspiring to break into houses for theft. Police arrested him in August 2025 during a coordinated operation in the Holland-Bukit Timah area.

Officers, including members of the Gurkha Contingent (GC), had already been deployed after authorities were alerted to the group’s entry into Singapore. Zhou was spotted in a forested area near the Rail Corridor wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a balaclava. He later tried to flee and tossed a screwdriver into nearby bushes before escaping back to his hotel. Police arrested him the next day, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (May 14).

The case demonstrates how Singapore’s law enforcement agencies are now moving faster against organised crime groups, pursuing action before a single theft even takes place.

Chinese nationals targeted Singapore after watching videos showing the country’s wealth and expensive landed homes

Court documents revealed that several Chinese nationals had watched videos on Chinese social media showing Singapore’s wealth and expensive landed homes.

The group later met in Kuala Lumpur in 2025 and agreed to travel to Singapore to target houses they believed were easier to break into.

Their preferred targets were homes near parks or forested areas, with fewer people around, no visible closed-circuit television cameras and no dogs. The syndicate members moved around in private-hire cars and carried tools such as screwdrivers and wrenches.

Their first few attempts failed, but on July 18, 2025, two members eventually broke into a landed property at Greenleaf Rise while the homeowners were overseas. A domestic helper was alone inside the house at the time. The pair escaped with about S$57,000 worth of valuables before leaving Singapore.

The third attempt ended before any burglary occurred

Zhou only joined the syndicate shortly before the group’s third trip into Singapore in August 2025. He travelled with three others from Malaysia into Singapore, carrying tools and balaclavas.

The group later split into pairs to scout separate housing estates near the Rail Corridor as night fell. Police officers arrested the suspects one by one over several hours.

One suspect was caught near Bukit Timah Road. Another was later arrested at a mall in Clementi after escaping briefly on a bus.

Zhou’s co-accused — He Jiao, Zhou Qifa, and Yang Chao — were previously sentenced to more than five years’ jail each. Two other suspects remain at large, namely, Hu Wen and Zhou.

The court says foreign offenders entering Singapore to commit crimes will face harsh punishment

During sentencing, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam said it was aggravating when foreigners entered Singapore solely to commit crimes.

The judge pointed out that the group’s only purpose for coming into Singapore was to break into homes and profit from stolen valuables.

Defence lawyers said Zhou had only been in the group for two days and played a minor role, describing him as a father of three who acted more like a low-level recruit than a planner. The court accepted that Zhou had a smaller role compared with the others, but still imposed a 20-month jail term.

When public displays of wealth attract the wrong kind of attention

The case also shows how organised crime groups increasingly gather information online before crossing borders to commit offences. Videos showing luxury lifestyles, expensive homes and public displays of wealth can attract the wrong kind of attention.

Singapore’s policing model has long relied on rapid response, surveillance, and ground patrols, but it also depends on residents acting on intelligence before crimes occur.

Most residents want Singapore to stay safe because daily life here depends heavily on a strong sense of order and personal security. May this lesson also warn future would-be burglars that enforcement in the Lion City remains strict, especially against organised cross-border crime.