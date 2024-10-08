SINGAPORE: The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed that former Transport Minister S Iswaran, who began serving his one-year sentence yesterday (7 Oct), is being held in a single-man cell due to heightened security considerations.

The decision came after SPS thoroughly assessed the security risks of placing Iswaran in a shared cell with other inmates.

Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of accepting gifts as a public official and obstructing justice. He reported to prison yesterday afternoon to commence his sentence.

In a statement to CNA, SPS emphasized that despite the specific cell arrangement, all prisoners under its jurisdiction are subject to the same prison rules and procedures, with no exceptions.

Upon entering the facility, Iswaran, like other inmates, underwent a series of safety, security, and health assessments.

Following these standard procedures, the authorities determined that a single-man cell would be the most appropriate arrangement, considering the potential security risks associated with his presence in a shared space.

The single-man cell, where Iswaran is now housed, measures approximately 6.9 square meters and includes basic amenities such as toilet facilities, a straw mat, and two sheets of bedding.

Inmates are also provided with essential items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, clothing, slippers, towels, and plastic utensils for dining.

SPS also highlighted its commitment to maintaining prisoners’ connections with their families, which it believes is crucial for rehabilitation.

Inmates are encouraged to keep in touch with their families through various means, including face-to-face visits, remote communication, and written correspondence.

Like other inmates, Iswaran is entitled to two visits from family members each month, one of which can be conducted face-to-face or remotely. Additionally, he is permitted to send up to four emails per month.