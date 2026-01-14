Singapore PR nabbed for tampering car plate in Malaysia

KULAI: A 64-year-old retiree stood quietly in the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, his cap pulled low and a face mask covering much of his expression, as he faced the consequences of a decision that had drawn public attention online.

Long Sa Kow, a Singapore permanent resident, was fined RM9,000 after admitting to tampering with his car registration plate in an attempt to buy subsidised RON95 petrol — a benefit reserved for Malaysians.

Long arrived at the courthouse at about 7.50am. He was charged with displaying a registration number that did not belong to his silver, German-made car at a petrol station along Jalan Johor Baru–Air Hitam at around 10.30pm on Jan 2.

Living in Singapore, Long asked for the charge to be read in English, telling the court he did not understand Bahasa Malaysia or Mandarin. He later pleaded guilty before Magistrate R. Salini.

The hearing grew tense when Long tried to question details of the case as the facts were being read out. The magistrate stopped him twice, reminding him to allow the interpreter to finish.

“Let the interpreter finish reading the facts first. Do not interrupt,” she said firmly.

When Long said he disagreed with parts of the account, the court took a 30-minute recess so the matter could be explained to him properly in English.

After the break, the court heard that Long had allegedly concealed several letters on his number plate to make his vehicle appear Malaysian-registered, allowing him to pump subsidised RON95 petrol. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media, prompting police to investigate.

Checks revealed that the car’s engine and chassis numbers were registered in Singapore.

Long was charged under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987, an offence that carries a fine of up to RM20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Thiviya urged the court to send a clear message, saying the accused had intentionally altered his registration plate to enjoy privileges meant for locals.

“This should serve as a lesson to all, and a reminder not to tamper with vehicle registration numbers for personal gain,” she said.

In mitigation, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Sharmaine Fairuz Mohd Zulkifli appealed for leniency, telling the court that Long is a retiree with no fixed income and has three children.

After considering submissions from both sides, Magistrate Salini imposed a RM9,000 fine, with nine months’ jail in default. Long paid the fine in full, bringing the case to a close.