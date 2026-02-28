Singapore Pools: 3 winning tickets share S$12M TOTO Hong Bao jackpot, each wins S$4M

SINGAPORE: Three winning tickets shared the S$12,000,001 TOTO Hong Bao jackpot on Friday night (Feb 27), each taking home S$4 million. The draw, long seen as a festive highlight, ended with no single big winner but three new millionaires instead.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 20, 23, 45, and 46, with 7 as the additional number. The Group 1 prize pool came up to S$12,000,001, just S$1 more than the advertised S$12 million, the Singapore Pool website states.

Two of the winning tickets were bought at physical outlets. One was purchased at the Cold Storage supermarket in Compass One mall, Sengkang, using a QuickPick System 8 entry. Another came from Wanrise Trading, an authorised retailer at Block 47 Sims Place, using a QuickPick System 7 entry. The third winning entry was placed through the iTOTO System 12 option.

Under the System 12 format, the bet is split into 28 units. Each unit costs S$33. Winnings depend on the number of units a person holds. If someone bought one unit of that winning ticket, they would receive about S$142,857, based on S$4 million divided by 28. Beyond the top prize, 32 people shared the Group 2 prize. Each will receive S$77,132.

The draw was held at the Singapore Pools Building on Middle Road. In anticipation of strong demand, Singapore Pools extended outlet hours to 9 pm that day. Bets were sold in S$10 and S$20 packs at outlets starting Feb 23.

For many locals, the Hong Bao draw carries a different mood from regular TOTO rounds. It is tied to the Chinese New Year season and often draws casual punters hoping for a once-a-year windfall. This year’s result shows how the jackpot can spread across different entry types, from supermarket counters to online platforms.

The next TOTO draw is set for Monday, March 2, with an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

