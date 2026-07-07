Singapore National Day Parade eases guidelines after public concerns

SINGAPORE: The Singapore National Day Parade (NDP) is one of the most anticipated events in the country, and in 2026, it will be the first time in a decade that it will be held at the National Stadium, making it a historical occasion.

To be more intentional and orderly, the authorities initially announced a list of prohibited items for the event, including professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, and even live streaming devices. However, this gained a negative response from the public, with many questioning how they are supposed to commemorate such a momentous event, as reported by Yan.sg.

Fortunately, the authorities listened to the concerns of the public and made adjustments as soon as possible. On social media, the Organising Committee for the event updated its prohibited items and announced that professional cameras and live streaming devices have been allowed to be brought inside the venue.

On Facebook, NDPeeps stated: “We’ve updated the guidelines! Thanks to everyone who reached out with questions. We’ve adjusted the prohibited items list to make it easier to prepare for your visit!”

They also announced that water coolers are available at the stadium, and that food and beverage stalls will be open during the event.

A spokesperson from the organising committee explained that the initial list was based on the default admission guidelines of the National Stadium for concerts. However, this was inconsistent with the primary intention of welcoming the public and sharing the National Day Parade experience by taking photos and videos for documentation.

Take note of still-banned items

Despite the changes, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, and handheld stabilisers are still prohibited. This is to maintain the safety and preserve the viewing experience of many.

Adjusting the policy for the event simply reflects the government’s effort to strike a balance between security management and public experience. Allowing professional equipment and live streaming is seen as an opportunity to allow the 42,000 spectators inside the venue to interact with more than 200,000 participants outside.

Furthermore, this will allow overseas immigrants and their relatives and friends at home who cannot attend the momentous event to still experience the fun, even through their screens.