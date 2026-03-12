Singapore named world’s best cultural destination by TripAdvisor

SINGAPORE: The votes are in, and the Little Red Dot has been chosen in this year’s TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations as the number one destination for culture all across the globe.

Singapore took the top spot from Bali, Indonesia, which held the distinction last year.

England’s capital, London, which was number 3 in 2025, landed in second place this year, followed by Krakow, Poland. Paris, the city of lights, took fourth place, and Rome, Italy, rounded out the top five.

Edinburgh (Scotland), Hanoi (Vietnam), Budapest (Hungary), Kyoto (Japan), and Bali, respectively, place sixth through tenth on the list.

Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about Singapore:

“The Singapore cityscape looks like it was ripped from the pages of a science fiction comic book. If you’re hungry for a true Singapore experience, sample the myriad street foods or take a cultural cooking class.

The Botanic Gardens and the Gardens By the Bay offer a slice of horticultural heaven, and the observation deck of the Sands SkyPark makes you feel like you’re high above the clouds. The banks and walkways along the Singapore River bustle with local activity.”

Though Bali is no longer at the top of this particular list, it took first place overall as the best of the best destination for 2026. TripAdvisor called the destination “a living postcard.”

In previous years, London and Dubai have been in first place.

Singapore as a cultural destination

There are many reasons why Singapore would be considered a cultural destination, among which is its multicultural mixture of Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Eurasian traditions. Each ethnic group keeps distinct traditions, yet society strives to maintain harmony among the distinct cultures. Therefore, visitors to Singapore can visit places as diverse as Little India, Kampong Glam, and Chinatown.

What also sets Singapore, a true foodie destination, is its culinary offerings. Significantly, on December 16, 2020, its hawker culture was successfully inscribed as the city-state’s first element on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. However, concerns remain about the difficulties hawkers face due to high rentals, manpower shortages, and long working hours, and some believe that the government can step in and do more to support this valuable part of Singapore’s culture.

The city-state is also an interesting blend of the old and new. While there have been efforts toward preserving heritage landmarks, including shophouses dating back over a hundred years, Singapore is also ultra-modern, as evidenced by such attractions as Gardens by the Bay. /TISG

