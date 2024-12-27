SINGAPORE: A recent comment by Singaporean Member of Parliament (MP) Edward Chia has ignited a fiery debate on the cost of living, drawing comparisons between hawker meals in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking in Parliament last month, Chia revealed that a hawker meal in Singapore costs more than two times less to the city’s median income than in Malaysia’s capital.

According to Chia, a typical hawker meal in Singapore, priced at SGD5 (roughly RM16.58), makes up just 0.1% of the median monthly income of SGD5,197 (about RM17,230) in 2023.

In stark contrast, a similar meal in Kuala Lumpur, which costs about SGD2.90 (RM9.62), takes up 0.26% of the median monthly income of SGD1,901 (RM6,302.88).

“This means that for Singaporeans, the cost of a hawker meal is less than half of what it represents for Malaysians earning in Kuala Lumpur,” Chia noted, highlighting the relative affordability of street food in Singapore compared to its neighboring city.

The ruling People’s Action Party MP used the comparison to underscore Singapore’s lower cost of living, stressing that local residents face relatively fewer financial pressures than their counterparts in other major global cities.

He also praised Singapore’s hawker culture, calling it a “unique social compact” that provides high-quality, diverse meals at affordable prices, despite the challenges faced by hawkers.

However, the comparison has stirred mixed reactions online.

The video of Chia’s speech has garnered over 736,000 views and sparked more than 600 comments, with some netizens applauding the affordability of Singapore’s hawker meals, while others criticized the oversimplification of the issue.

“Agree on everything except the delicious part,” quipped one user, while others pointed out that Chia’s analysis didn’t provide a complete picture of the broader economic landscape.

The debate touches on the broader conversation about cost-of-living pressures in Southeast Asia, particularly as inflation and wage disparities continue to rise.

While Chia’s comments praise the success of Singapore’s hawker scene, they also raise questions about the cost of living across different urban centers and the real economic burdens faced by residents.

As Singapore continues to champion its affordable food culture, critics urge a more nuanced discussion that goes beyond a single-meal comparison to address the complexities of living costs in the region.