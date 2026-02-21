// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Singapore Lions to face European opposition for first time since 2012

By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Men’s National Football Team is set to face not one but two international opponents next month. On March 26, they are up against the Faroe Islands national football team in the United Arab Emirates, and on March 31, they will face the Bangladesh national football team at the National Stadium.

The match against the Faroese team is the first time since 2012 that the Singapore team will have a senior international match against European opposition.

According to journalist Ash Hashim, “the upcoming March FIFA window will be massive for Singapore football.”

March international window 🇸🇬⚽ Singapore face European opposition for the first time since 2012 vs Faroe Islands, before returning home to take on Bangladesh in the final Asian Cup qualifier 🦁🔥 #sgsports #sgfootball #sgnews #faroeislands

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) called the Lions’ match against the Faroe Islands team a preparation game.

The Lions will begin training on March 18, when foreign-based players will be joining the rest of the team for a training camp on March 23, the first day of the FIFA window, and the match against the Faroese team will take place at Dubai’s Shabab Al Ahli Stadium just three days later, at 9 p.m. (local time).

The Faroese team is ranked 125th, which is 22 spots higher than the Lions.

The last time Singapore competed in a senior international match against a UEFA member was also in Dubai, fourteen years ago, when the team faced off against Azerbaijan, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

“Playing a team like the Faroe Islands allows us to be challenged by strong opposition. Finishing third with 12 points  – behind Croatia and Czechia –  in Group L of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign reflects the level they are competing at,” said Gavin Lee, the Lions Head Coach.

He called it the kind of test that keeps the team grounded as well as challenges its standards.

It also helps the Lions prepare for next year’s Asian Cup, he added.

Just a few days after the match against the Faroese team, the Lions will play in the final match of their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign at the National Stadium.

The match will start at 8:00 p.m.

“With qualification already secured after the 18 November 2025 win over Hong Kong, China, the Bangladesh match serves as a homecoming moment to honour the Lions’ qualifying journey with Singaporeans at the National Stadium,” FAS said, adding, “Singapore fans can expect unique entertainment offerings, lucky draws, and fan engagement initiatives in and around the game.”

Mr Lee said that the team wants to finish the campaign “with momentum, both in performance and results,” and added that he hopes that fans will come out to support the Lions.

Information regarding tickets to the match against Bangladesh may be found here.

Read also: Football: Singapore's centralised training team to join up before the September FIFA match period

