Singapore-linked firms among companies tied to Indonesian plantations hit by haze-causing fires, says Greenpeace

Anna Maria Romero | October 14, 2026 3 m read

Reddit screengrab/ u/Fuehit

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A report from earlier this month by the global environmental organisation Greenpeace identified four companies with Indonesian plantations where fires contributing to haze were detected as having links to business groups based in Singapore. The report, prepared by Greenpeace together with the Indonesian environmental group Pantau Gambut, argues that the recurrent forest and peatland fires responsible for transboundary haze are not just natural or accidental events, which is in contrast to statements last weekend from Syahganda Nainggolan, who heads Indonesia's Government Communications Agency. Mr Syahganda claimed that the fires are a natural phenomenon.

Greenpeace and Pantau Gambut explained that the Indonesian government gave large tracts of land as concessions, which means rights to use them for oil-palm plantations or other activities. Many of the sources of the fires this year have taken place inside or near these areas. Some of the companies linked to those concessions belong to large business groups, including those that are based in Singapore and Malaysia. For Singapore, these are PT Damai Agro Sejahtera, which is affiliated with Bumitama Agri Ltd, a group that is headquartered in Singapore; PT Kayung Agro Lestari, which is associated with First Resources / ANJ / Fangiono and Singapore-based business groups; PT Mitra concession, a firm under the Fangriono Family / First Resources connected to Singapore through its parent company, First Resources Ltd; and PT Arjuna Utama Sawit, which is recorded as part of First Borneo Plantations, an oil palm plantation originating in Singapore. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The report noted the detrimental effects of the fires on human lives. “Forest and peatland fires that continue to persist are not part of a natural cycle, but a reflection that economic expansion based on global commodities is valued more highly than the lives of citizens. This structured environmental criminal act directly threatens the lives and safety of millions of people while exacerbating the climate crisis. Long-term exposure to harmful PM2.5 particles from peatland fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan is estimated to be associated with approximately 33,100 premature deaths among adults and 2,900 infant deaths each year,” it said.

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