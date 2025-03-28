SINGAPORE: A national programme aimed at positioning Singapore at the forefront of RNA science has been officially launched this week by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who also serves as the Chairman of the National Research Foundation (NRF).

Supported by a substantial investment of S$130 million over the next seven years, the National Initiative for RNA Biology and Its Applications (NIRBA) will bring together scientists and clinicians from renowned institutions, including the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), and Duke-NUS Medical School. The programme aims to address global gaps in RNA research and foster collaboration across disciplines to drive innovation and breakthroughs.

RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is a crucial biological molecule found in all living organisms and many viruses. Transcribed from DNA, RNA serves as a messenger, translating genetic information into proteins, which are responsible for driving essential biological processes.

Recent advancements in RNA research have uncovered a vast range of biological functions performed by RNA molecules, some of which were previously unknown. These discoveries highlight RNA’s vital role in human health and disease, underscoring its growing importance in both biomedical and biotechnological applications.

With RNA biology identified as a rapidly expanding field, NIRBA seeks to strengthen Singapore’s capabilities in both foundational research and the translation of findings into practical applications. The programme aims to establish world-leading research peaks in specific areas of RNA science, targeting challenges that remain unresolved globally. Leveraging Singapore’s unique competitive advantages, NIRBA is poised to advance the nation’s leadership in this critical scientific domain.

NIRBA will also introduce an innovative approach to research with the creation of ‘Innovation Clusters,’ designed to foster dynamic, interdisciplinary collaboration across the scientific community. These clusters will bring together researchers from various institutions and sectors, including public health and industry, to address the most pressing challenges in RNA research. The initiative will provide a flexible and agile framework that allows for rapid adaptation to emerging opportunities and discoveries in the field.

In addition to building foundational research, NIRBA will focus on developing pathways to establish a robust upstream pipeline.

This pipeline will support downstream units in translating RNA discoveries into tangible health and economic benefits for Singapore and the global community.