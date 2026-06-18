Ferry and cruise lines relocating as Singapore Cruise Centre shifts to new terminal

SINGAPORE: Singapore Cruise Centre is set for a major upgrade as all ferry and cruise services will relocate to the new Singapore Cruise (HarbourFront) Terminal next month. From July 7, the new terminal at 5 HarbourFront Place will begin operations, located just 70 metres from the existing terminal inside HarbourFront Centre.

The relocation will take place in two phases, according to Yan.sg. Batam Fast Ferry will be the first operator to move on July 7. The remaining ferry and cruise services, including Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry and various cruise lines, are expected to relocate by July 15.

What has changed

Unlike the current terminal, which is located within a shopping mall, the new terminal is housed in a standalone brick-red building. Passengers can still access it conveniently via the HarbourFront MRT station and VivoCity.

The new facility features six regional ferry berths and two deep-water berths for international cruise ships.

The upgrade comes as the terminal continues to handle more than seven million passengers annually. Travellers can expect several new features, including a larger waiting area, a VIP lounge, and improved passenger facilities.

The terminal will also house more than 20 shops, including duty-free outlets and restaurants. Immigration clearance has been enhanced with self-service check-in kiosks, biometric systems and automated gates. A covered walkway directly linking the terminal to HarbourFront MRT station and VivoCity has also been added.

Why is the terminal moving

The relocation is part of the wider redevelopment of HarbourFront Centre. The existing building is expected to be demolished and replaced with a new development targeted for completion in 2031.

Although the new terminal was built as part of the redevelopment plans, it will continue operating independently for the long term and will not move back to its original location.

Passengers travelling around July 7 and July 15 are advised to arrive at least 45 minutes to an hour before departure, as customs procedures and traffic flow at the new terminal may differ during the transition period.

For more information and updates, passengers can visit the Singapore Cruise Centre website.