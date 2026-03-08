// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 8, 2026
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Vecteezy / papan saenkutrueang (for illustration purposes only)
Featured NewsJobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Singapore jobseeker exits online interview after being grilled about her family: ‘I told her I wasn’t interested in the job’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Even in a brutal job market where opportunities are scarce, one jobseeker didn’t hesitate to hit “exit” on an online interview after being bombarded with nosy, way-too-personal questions.

The jobseeker said the interview started “alright,” with the usual polite greetings and small talk, nothing that raised any eyebrows, but before she knew it, things took a sharp turn. The interviewer, who claimed to be a “business advisor” for the IT company, suddenly switched gears and started digging into her family life.

“The interviewer asked me to speak and describe my family. I did talk about family, gave some brief details, and the follow-up questions were, ‘Are your parents working? Do you need to support your parents financially?’”

Confused and a bit uncomfortable, she asked the interviewer how these questions had anything to do with the account manager role she was applying for.

“I asked the interviewer what the relevance was to the job scope, and she said, ‘I need to know my team well before hiring,’” the jobseeker wrote.

See also  Local says overseas experience counts for nothing, jobs given to foreigners

“After asking for the relevance and expressing to her that I was uncomfortable in answering, the next question was still family-related and personal. Told her I wasn’t interested in the job and left the call.”

Job interviews should be conducted fairly

In Singapore, employers are required to conduct interviews fairly and refrain from asking any questions related to the candidate’s age, nationality, gender, marital status, pregnancy, or caregiving duties. They are also not allowed to ask questions concerning race, religion, language, disability, or mental health during interviews.

Raj Joshua Thomas, managing partner at Tang Thomas LLC and a former nominated member of parliament, advises candidates that if they are faced with such discriminatory questions, they can redirect the conversation by saying, “I’d prefer to focus on my qualifications for this role. Can I tell you more about my relevant experience?”

He also emphasises that candidates are not obligated to answer these questions because “these questions elicit information that should play no role in hiring.”

See also  'It's too much'—Young people seen riding a bike and e-bike following a large vehicle and not wearing proper gear

If a candidate feels they have been treated unfairly in an interview, Thomas suggests that they consider filing a complaint with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) or reporting the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Read also: Daughter fears she may not be doing enough for her ageing parents, asks locals, ‘How do you show appreciation to your parents as they get older?’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

‘I trusted my manager to advocate for me’: Ex-HR professional opens up about five mistakes she made after being placed on PIP

After more than a decade working in HR, she found herself on the other side of a workplace process she thought she understood well.
Forum

Should the woman always spend in dating or should they go dutch?

SINGAPORE: A woman has sparked discussion online after asking what men really think about girls spending money on them, especially in the early stages of dating. In a recent post, she shared that...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Should the woman always spend in dating or should they go dutch?

SINGAPORE: A woman has sparked discussion online after asking what men really think about girls spending money on them, especially in the early stages of dating. In a recent post, she shared that...

‘Thank you, neighbour’: Resident’s video leads to arrest of man who stole S$40,000 watch

 It was also revealed that the man had previously committed a similar crime in 2021. 

‘Daylight robbery’: S$4 fare for Punggol autonomous shuttles draws criticism

Many have greeted the news that the shuttle service is about to start positively, though some commenters online have expressed concerns over the S$4 fee they need to pay for the ride.

Hired for HR, ended up doing admin? Employee claims job scope quietly expanded

https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1rgw13k/is_this_a_deal_breaker_something_to_grind_through/

Business

‘I trusted my manager to advocate for me’: Ex-HR professional opens up about five mistakes she made after being placed on PIP

After more than a decade working in HR, she found herself on the other side of a workplace process she thought she understood well.

Jobseekers ask: ‘How bad is the job market in Singapore right now?’ as some say they’re losing hope after hundreds of applications

A growing number of jobseekers are questioning how tough the job market has become, sharing experiences of long job hunts and limited responses.

‘It’s eating me up’: Unemployed 25-year-old struggles with S$50k credit card debt

SINGAPORE: Life has been rough for an unemployed 25-year-old man after he racked up S$50,000 in credit card debt. He shared that his mental health has worsened over time, and he feels like he can...

Singaporean data analyst returns from US expecting smooth job search, remains unemployed after a year

More than a year has passed since he started looking for work, and the 36-year-old is still unemployed.

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

© The Independent Singapore

// //