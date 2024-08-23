;
Singapore is the third most generous country in the world, as per index topped by Indonesia

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has climbed 19 places in the latest World Giving Index, securing the position as the third most generous country in the world. The 2024 World Giving Index report, released yesterday (22 Aug), highlights a significant rise in charitable efforts globally, with Singapore leading the charge among the most improved nations.

The survey, conducted in 2023, involved over 145,000 participants from 142 countries. Respondents were asked to reflect on their charitable actions in the past month, including donating money, helping strangers, and volunteering their time. The scores in these three categories were used to calculate each country’s generosity ranking.

Singapore achieved a score of 61 points, which propelled it from 22nd place in the previous year’s index to a top-three finish. This marks the second time Singapore has been included in the top ten of the global rankings, a testament to the nation’s growing culture of philanthropy.

According to the report, one of the key drivers behind Singapore’s strong performance is the government’s recent initiatives aimed at enhancing charitable contributions. Notably, the Corporate Volunteering Scheme, which provides tax deductions for employee volunteer hours, has fostered stronger partnerships between businesses and charities, creating a surge in corporate giving.

Meanwhile, Indonesia continues to hold the top spot as the most generous country in the world for the seventh consecutive year. Kenya climbed one place to secure the second position, while Gambia and Nigeria ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, rounding out the top five.

TISG/

