Friday, July 25, 2025
Photo: Freepik
Sports
2 min.Read

Singapore is set and ready for AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

By Aiah Bathan

The Singapore Under-19 Women’s National Team is now ready to compete in the AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled for August 6 to 11, 2025. 

The national team is in Group B, where the girls will battle against Vietnam, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Hong Kong, China, in the qualifying matches to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam. As part of their preparations, they are at a training camp in Malaysia until July 31. This experience will play an important part in the team’s improvement as they intensively train together for the tournament. Several athletes have been training ahead of time, and the initial outcomes are encouraging. 

Head coach Fazrul Nawaz said: “I’m really looking forward to the chemistry that naturally builds when players spend extended time together… It’s not just about football – we get to build trust, challenge each other, and create a shared identity.

“I’ve been encouraged by the energy and focus in the early sessions. Tactically, there’s a willingness to adapt and take in information quickly, which is vital at this level. But beyond that, it’s the spirit – the way they push each other, the communication, the way they celebrate small wins.” 

The coaching team is doing its best to improve how it handles the squad. They are now concentrating not only on the strategic preparations of the players but also on developing their mindset and instilling the standards needed to compete at this level. 

Coach Fazrul declared: “You can sense their hunger and a growing belief, and that’s a great starting point… This group has potential, and the goal is to translate that potential into consistent performances.” 

“For the girls, I want them to gain confidence, take ownership of their roles, and show that they can compete.”

On social media, Seri Nurinsyirah, the defender of the Singapore team, said: “I feel very honoured, because I got called up at a very young age (16 years old), so it’s such a good experience to play at this level, and I can learn from there.” 

“I feel very excited, at the same time nervous, because Asian opponents tend to be stronger, and very competitive, so it will be a good game for us,” she added. 

 

Now, Fazrul aims to finish the tournament with a team that is more united, more disciplined, and more self-assured. He said: “If we come out of it fitter, sharper, tighter as a unit, and hungry to compete, I’d consider that a success.”

