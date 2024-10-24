SINGAPORE: Singapore has moved up to become the fifth most internationally connected and influential city in the world, according to Kearney’s latest Global Cities Outlook (GCI).

According to Media OutReach, the city-state, which placed seventh last year, rose to the fifth position this year, surpassing Beijing, due to increased business activity, success in the human capital dimension, an almost perfect score in ease of entry, and strong digital capabilities.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the top-ranked cities are Tokyo, ranked 4th, Beijing in 6th, Shanghai in 8th, and Hong Kong in 9th.

Other Southeast Asian cities that showed significant progress in the rankings include Kuala Lumpur, which jumped 17 places to 55th, and Bangkok, which climbed from 45th to 34th.

Kuala Lumpur’s rise was due to improvements in nearly all areas, especially in business activity and human capital, as well as a strong score in the new ease of entry metric.

Bangkok’s progress came from better performance in business activity, cultural experience, and information exchange.

According to the Singapore Business Review, the GCI looked at cities based on five main areas: business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement. These areas are measured using 31 different indicators.

The new metrics in the 2024 GCI assess digital readiness and human mobility to account for significant changes in the global operating environment.

Kearney’s top 10 cities in the 2024 Global Cities Index are as follows:

New York London Paris Tokyo Singapore Beijing Los Angeles Shanghai Hong Kong Chicago

