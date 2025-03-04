SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Touching Eden House has redefined what it means to live in harmony with nature, winning international recognition at the 2024 World Architecture Festival. As the first Singaporean home to receive a prize in the prestigious competition, the house challenges conventional urban design by seamlessly blending with its verdant surroundings.

Designed by Wallflower Architects and developed by Meir Homes, Touching Eden House is adjacent to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But rather than merely standing next to this natural landmark, the house becomes an extension of it. The project embodies an “expanding conservation” philosophy, using landscape architecture not just as decoration but as an integral part of daily life.

A home that expands the forest

Unlike traditional conservation approaches that focus solely on preservation, architect Robin Tan of Wallflower Architects sought to expand the surrounding greenery. “What if conservation was not just about protecting what exists, but about expanding it?” he was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia (CNA).

The design team worked with landscape architecture studio Salad Dressing to integrate native plant species found in the Botanic Gardens into the site. The result is a house swaddled in greenery, almost invisible from the road, its façade draped in creeping vines and flowering plants. Trees such as Shorea roxburghii and Cratoxylum formosum provide shade and privacy, while birds and insects naturally migrate between the house and the gardens.

This approach transforms the home from a solitary structure into an evolving ecosystem. It is not just a house with a garden; rather, it is a garden that happens to contain a house.

Blurring boundaries between indoors and outdoors

Touching Eden House was designed as a “pavilion in a garden”, inspired by the Victorian gazebos found in the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Its structure consists of interconnected spaces enclosed by full-height glass sliding doors, alternating with courtyards, terraces, and rooftop gardens. These features create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing natural ventilation and minimising the need for artificial cooling.

A striking timber and metal screen wraps the entire house, serving multiple purposes; it provides shade, supports creeping plants, and reduces heat absorption. This interplay of hard and soft elements ensures that the architecture does not dominate the landscape but rather dissolves into it.

A home designed for living, not just looking.

Despite its artistic beauty, Touching Eden House is not a mere showcase but a fully functional home. Developed by Meir Homes and led by Sebestian Soh, the project was originally conceived as a family residence before being sold to a new homeowner. Mr Soh, who has a background in economics and a deep appreciation for architecture, insisted on seeing the design through to completion, resisting offers from buyers who wanted to alter the original vision.

The layout of the house reflects a keen understanding of modern living. The first storey houses the communal spaces, which include the living, dining, and kitchen areas, all of which open onto the gardens. The second storey features bedrooms connected by naturally ventilated terraces, while the attic contains a study and gym with panoramic views of the surrounding greenery.

The free-flowing design allows for both privacy and connectivity. Large gatherings can take place across the expansive 15,000-square-foot space while intimate corners remain for quiet reflection. The result is a home that is as practical as it is poetic.

A milestone in Singapore’s architectural landscape

Winning a Merit Award at the Singapore Institute of Architects Architectural Design Awards 2024 was already a significant achievement. However, Touching Eden House’s recognition at the World Architecture Festival marked an even greater milestone.

Initially, the team was surprised to learn that their project had been shortlisted in the Rural/Coastal category rather than the Urban category, but upon reflection, it became clear that the jury recognised the house’s ability to create a rural experience within an urban setting.

“We competed against houses in stunning rural and coastal landscapes worldwide,” said Mr Tan, as reported by CNA. “Yet, we had successfully convinced the jury that ‘rural’ is not just a geographical term, but a concept that can be intentionally created.”

With its innovative approach to urban conservation and integration with nature, Touching Eden House has set a new benchmark for architectural excellence. More than just a house, it is a living, breathing extension of Singapore’s natural heritage: a vision of what future city living could be.

Overwhelmingly positive online reactions

Touching Eden House’s recognition at the World Architecture Festival has sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with many taking to Facebook to celebrate the achievement. Supporters and design enthusiasts praised the project’s visionary approach and expressed hopes for further accolades.

Carl Neo Boon Hee commented, “Congratulations! You’re almost there—just one last hurdle to go for the President’s Design Award. This prestigious recognition carries even more weight under the current president’s leadership. Best of luck, and keep pushing forward!” His words reflect the growing anticipation that the house could secure Singapore’s top design honour.

Koh Choon Ngee added, “Congratz! Soaring from heights to heights!” while Keat Ong kept it short but impactful with “Big congrats.”

The wave of positive reactions highlights how Touching Eden House has not only captivated architects and designers but also resonated with the wider public. Many see it as a symbol of Singapore’s potential to lead in sustainable, nature-integrated architecture on a global scale.