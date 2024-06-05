Singapore grieves the loss of traffic policeman who died in the line of duty

SINGAPORE: Singapore grieves the loss of a dedicated traffic policeman who died in the line of duty while in pursuit of a motorcyclist who was attempting to flee authorities.

The officer, identified as Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah, 26, was a member of the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) enforcement team.

A spokesperson from the LTA, who was deeply saddened by the incident, conveyed condolences to Mr Ahakasah’s family. He said, “We are in contact with his family to extend our condolences and full support during this difficult time.”

Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan, the Commander of Traffic Police, described the incident as a tragic loss of a fellow law enforcer dedicated to keeping roads safe.

He assured that the police would conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible face legal consequences.

Singaporeans on social media also mourned the loss of Mr Ahakasah, with many expressing their condolences and gratitude towards his dedication.

Comments flooded in, with one individual expressing, “It’s very sad that he lost his life while trying to ensure we don’t lose ours while on the road. My condolences to his family and hope they are able to recover from this.“

Another saluted the fallen officer, stating, “Salute to you our fallen brother.”

Many also prayed for Mr Ahakasah’s family, hoping they find solace during this challenging time.

In response to the incident, one Singaporean online urged others not to criticise the authorities, emphasising their efforts to ensure road safety.

The Straits Times reported that the accident involving a motorcycle, two lorries, and a van transpired along the SLE towards BKE near the TPE exit.

Mr Ahakasah, riding his motorcycle, was involved in the collision and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The police reported that an 18-year-old man, believed to be the motorcyclist Mr Ahakasah was pursuing, was arrested for suspected drug-related offences, possession of scheduled weapons, and various driving-related offences.

A video of the incident was posted in the SG Road Vigilante group. It depicts Mr Ahakasah on his motorcycle chasing the motorcyclist in the shoulder lane near an expressway exit.

The motorcyclist, initially slowing down, suddenly swerved into the path of a lorry, leading to a collision. Despite Mr Ahakasah’s efforts to avoid the collision, he ultimately crashed into a road divider.

As Singapore grieves the loss of a dedicated traffic policeman, the incident reminds us of the risks faced by those who work tirelessly to uphold law and order on the roads.

Drive responsibly. /TISG