// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 7, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singapore government raises retirement and re-employment age again

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government announced that from July 1, 2026, the required retirement age will be raised from 63 to 64, and that the upper limit for re-employment will also change from 68 to 69. 

As reported by Yan.sg, the government had already set a goal to gradually raise the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by the year 2030 prior to this. This current adjustment is just the second step, commencing after the 2022 adjustment, in which the retirement ages were from 62 to 63 and 67 to 68, respectively. 

With this, the employment rate of older employees will continue to rise. According to data, after the re-employment age limit was raised to 68 in 2022, the employment rate of older employees increased significantly, and the employment rate of those directly affected by the postponement of the retirement age from 62 to 63 increased by 0.4%. Furthermore, the employment rate of people ages 65-69 reached 49.1%—0.7% higher than before the adjustment. 

See also  Retirement age to be raised 64, re-employment age to 69 by July 1

The government stated that this ‘gradual delay’ of adjustments is effective, and is being slowly accepted by the members of the public. 

Why are the adjustments needed? 

One of the reasons why the adjustment of the retirement ages is needed is that more and more older people want to continue working. Research shows that the percentage of people aged 55 to 64 who are still working increased from 66.8% in 2018 to 70% in 2023.  

Furthermore, unions are also supportive of this, stating that older employees who still work can have a few more years to accumulate their retirement savings. The government is also paving the way for businesses and encouraging companies to offer part-time or flexible working options to older employees. Last year, more than 6,300 employers had agreed to provide such positions, and an estimated number of 50,000 older employees will benefit from it. More so, companies can receive an allowance of $2,500, up to a maximum of S$125,000, for every local employee aged 60 or above hired part-time. 

See also  Lim Tean calls Leong Sze Hian Singapore’s Rosa Parks

Additionally, the government has a ‘senior employee employment subsidy’ for companies. In 2025, a total of 90,000 companies received a total of 315 million in subsidies because they hired more than 400,000 senior employees.

The Singapore National Employers Federation admitted that by slowly raising the age limit, employers will have the time to adapt and plan for their next courses of action as they hire ‘older’ employees. The government also declared that it will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the policy implementation and welcomes suggestions from the citizens. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to new policies, Singapore’s Culture Pass will now unlock its new uses. People can now purchase literary works that were created by Singaporean citizens or permanent residents in the Chinese, English, Malay, and Tamil languages in several bookstores. 

Read more about the news article here

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Featured News

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...
In the House

Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim on Thursday (Mar 5) suggested converting “chronically underutilised” multi-storey car park floors into pickleball courts. He also suggested installing retractable sound ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim on Thursday (Mar 5) suggested converting “chronically underutilised” multi-storey car park floors into pickleball courts. He also suggested installing retractable sound ...

Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans in the Middle East that flights to bring them home are being arranged

'We are arranging a repatriation flight from Oman on 7 March for Singaporeans in the region who have registered for assistance. We are working to mount a second flight after that. In the coming day...

Singapore healthcare is thriving! Top 100 best hospitals have been released, three Singaporean healthcare institutes made the list globally

In the latest global ranking of the top 100 hospitals released by the international medical community, Singapore's medical institutions once again demonstrated their strong capabilities—three hospi...

Singaporeans have yet again questioned if Singapore is ‘pro-business’ amid concerns on advance retrenchment notice

Netizens have yet again questioned if Singapore is “pro-business” amid concerns about mandating employers to notify authorities before retrenching workers. Responding to labour chief Ng Chee Meng...

Business

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from ...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

© The Independent Singapore

// //