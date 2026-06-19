Singapore fresh graduates are landing on S$90K salaried AI-related jobs; pay rose 5 times faster than average wages

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) is indeed reshaping workplaces and automating tasks, but for those building the technology, the job market has rarely looked better.

Fresh graduates in Singapore are securing AI-related roles with annual salaries ranging from S$70,000 to S$90,000, while pay for AI professionals has risen by 15% to 25% over the past year, according to a report by Robert Walters Singapore, as published by the Vulcan Post on June 10, citing The Straits Times.

The salary growth stands in sharp contrast to wage trends. Ministry of Manpower figures showed nominal wages for full-time workers rose by 4.9% in 2025, lower than the 5.6% increase recorded in 2024.

AI talent shortage is driving salaries higher

According to Kirsty Poltock, Country Manager of Robert Walters Singapore, AI and data-focused jobs are among the most sought-after positions in the country.

Many companies are now integrating AI technology into daily operations, products, and services, creating a strong need for workers who can turn ideas into practical business tools. The demand spans a wide range of roles, including AI engineering, machine learning, data science, AI product management, and AI governance.

The challenge for employers is that there aren’t enough qualified candidates to go around. Poltock noted that demand has consistently outpaced supply, resulting in higher salaries and longer hiring timelines. Companies are competing for a relatively small pool of professionals with the technical skills needed to build and deploy AI systems.

Global firms are betting big on Singapore AI talents

The hiring rush isn’t limited to local employers. Chinese technology firms have reportedly been offering packages exceeding S$200,000 a year to attract PhD-level AI talent from Singapore’s leading universities to work in China.

At the same time, major AI players are expanding their presence in Singapore. According to previous announcements, OpenAI committed more than S$386 million to support Singapore’s applied AI ecosystem, including plans for an Applied AI Lab and over 200 technical jobs in the coming years.

Read related: 1,000 new jobs coming to Singapore as semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials’ operation expands amid rising AI chip demand

Meanwhile, Anthropic has started recruiting Singapore-based product support specialists, while Alibaba Cloud established a global AI innovation hub in Singapore in 2025. These decisions reinforce Singapore’s position as a regional AI hub and suggest that competition for talent is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

A degree matters, but practical skills matter more

Despite the eye-catching salaries, a PhD isn’t a requirement for most AI jobs. Poltock said the majority of AI positions in Singapore can be filled by candidates with a bachelor’s degree, relevant technical skills, and practical experience gained through internships, projects, or industry exposure.

Degrees in computer science, data science, mathematics, and engineering are common entry points.

The highest-paying positions are a different story. Senior AI researchers and leaders overseeing major AI initiatives can reportedly earn close to S$350,000 in total compensation. Those roles often carry regional or global responsibilities and require deep research expertise.

Opportunities extend beyond AI researchers

While headlines focus on elite researchers, the growth of AI teams creates opportunities throughout organisations.

Yuan Yijia, Founder of Singapore-based AI recruitment agency Dada Consultants, pointed out that senior AI leaders rarely work alone. Companies that establish AI operations typically hire supporting teams that include applied AI engineers, data analysts, product specialists, and platform professionals.

New opportunities are opening up for fresh graduates and for mid-career workers willing to develop relevant skills.

Are your skills and work experience still relevant in the Age of AI?

AI expertise is becoming one of the most valuable skill sets in Singapore’s economy. Employers are now looking beyond certificates and focusing on candidates who can demonstrate real-world experience, whether through internships, personal projects, or workplace initiatives.

For Singaporeans considering their next career move, learning how to work with AI is just as crucial as learning how to build it. Read related: ‘Still Relevant in the Age of AI?’

As demand for AI talent continues to outpace supply, those who develop practical AI skills today could find themselves in one of the country’s most sought-after talent pools tomorrow.

Read related: Less than 2 in 5 Singapore employers are hiring in the next 3 months, but AI and technology sectors are still recruiting